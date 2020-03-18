​In light of the latest government announcement regarding coronavirus, the decision has been taken to close all of our UK villages, including Aqua Sana, from Friday 20 March to Thursday 16 April 2020.

The five UK villages are:

Center Parcs Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire

Center Parcs Elveden Forest, Suffolk

Center Parcs Longleat Forest, Wiltshire

Center Parcs Whinfell Forest, Cumbria

Center Parcs Woburn Forest, Bedfordshire

Our village in Ireland, Center Parcs Longford Forest, remains closed until Sunday 29 March in line with Irish government guidance.

We will be in contact with guests due to arrive during the closure period to move their break to a different date or arrange a full refund as soon as we can.

We recognise that this will be disappointing news for anyone looking forward to their break. We would like to thank our guests for their patience and understanding in these exceptional circumstances and look forward to welcoming them back later in the year.