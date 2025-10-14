Side Hustles on the Rise in the North East: How Residents Are Boosting Income in a Tough Labour Market

From delivery apps to digital freelancing, residents are finding new ways to make money online and boost income across the North East.

As the cost of living continues to squeeze households across the UK, people in the North East of England are increasingly turning to side hustles and gig work to boost their income or make money online.

Recent figures show that the North East continues to face tougher labour market conditions than much of the country. Between April 2024 and March 2025, the region’s unemployment rate stood at 4.5%, compared to the national average of 3.6%.

Economic inactivity, referring to people who are neither working nor actively seeking work, remains the highest in England at 28.2%. The employment rate for the North East currently sits at 68.3%, which is nearly seven percentage points below the UK average, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

With job opportunities limited and wages lagging behind southern regions, many residents are taking matters into their own hands.

A growing number of workers, students and parents are now building second incomes through freelance work, online businesses and community-based services. National data supports this trend, revealing that around one in three UK workers now has a side hustle, with average monthly earnings from extra work reaching £780, according to StandOut CV’s 2025 study on UK side hustles.

In towns and cities from Newcastle to Sunderland, and Middlesbrough to Durham, the rise of side income streams has become a defining feature of everyday working life.

For many, what once began as a small way to make ends meet has turned into a serious and sustainable source of income.

Digital Freelancers and Remote Workers Driving Growth

Freelance digital services are among the most popular side hustles across the North East.

Many small businesses in towns such as Newcastle, Durham and Stockton-on-Tees are looking for affordable content creation, marketing or social media support. Local freelancers can work remotely while still staying closely connected to the region’s business community.

Tutoring is another growing trend, especially among university students and recent graduates.

Parents across the North East are turning to local tutors for GCSE and A-Level help, while online tutoring platforms make it easy for those in rural areas to connect with students virtually.

Delivery and Local Services Thriving in Compact Towns

The delivery economy has also become a cornerstone of side hustle culture. Services like Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats continue to expand across the region, giving people flexible ways to earn extra income.

Swapping a few hours a night for quick delivery runs in compact towns such as Sunderland, Middlesbrough or Gateshead has become a practical way to top up wages.

Offline, local maintenance and handyman services are also seeing a revival. The region’s strong community ties and older housing stock mean there is always work available for reliable people who can fix, repair or maintain properties.

Gardeners, painters and DIY experts are often booked weeks in advance in many towns and villages.

Creative and Artisan Businesses Bringing Local Pride to Market

The North East has long been known for its creativity, and that spirit is showing up in the side hustle scene too.

Independent makers, artists and small-scale producers are selling handmade goods online and at local markets. From Durham ceramics to Teesside crafts and Northumberland artwork, residents are finding ways to turn local culture into income.

Social media has become a key driver in this space, helping creative entrepreneurs reach audiences far beyond their hometowns. Platforms such as Etsy, TikTok and Instagram allow North East creators to showcase their work globally, often from their own kitchen tables.

Students and Young People Leading the Charge

Younger generations are playing a major role in this shift. Students at universities across the region are launching digital stores, creating educational content and freelancing online.

This generational embrace of flexible, tech-led income is reshaping the way people in the North East think about work. For many, a side hustle is not just a stopgap but a step toward long-term self-employment or a future business.

A Culture of Resilience and Self-Reliance

Experts say the North East’s growing reliance on side hustles reflects both economic necessity and a deep-rooted culture of resilience. With industries such as manufacturing, logistics and energy still adapting to global shifts, local people are using creativity and adaptability to secure their own financial stability.

Business leaders have begun calling for more structured support for this new generation of self-starters. Training programmes, small business grants and improved digital infrastructure could help transform casual side hustles into thriving microbusinesses that strengthen the regional economy.

A New Definition of Work in the North East

As the region continues to adapt to the realities of modern employment, side hustles are becoming a central part of the North East’s economic story.

Whether it is a freelance designer in Newcastle, a dog walker in Sunderland or a TikTok creator in Durham, thousands of people across the region are proving that work does not have to look the same as it used to.

By embracing flexibility, technology and community-driven enterprise, residents of the North East are not just surviving the cost of living crisis. They are redefining what it means to earn a living, one side hustle at a time.