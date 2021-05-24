A Teesside funding consultancy is investing in its own future after growing its team.

Nudl was launched by Shak Asghar to help firms access the financial support they need to grow.

The firm, which launched in March 2021, now has five team members, with chief operations officer Annmarie Antunes being the latest addition, to help to drive the business forward.

Annmarie, who has over 20 years of experience within finance and HR working for a range of private firms, including SMEs, said: “This is a very exciting time for Nudl – and for me.

“I’ve always been passionate about helping other businesses to succeed and this role allows me to have a very real hand in doing that.

“I’ve travelled the world for my career, but I was born in Saltburn, so the Teesside area is very close to my heart. I’m delighted to be in a role where I can really help to put the region on the map – where it should be.”

Shak, who has more than 15 years of experience in the funding industry, launched Nudl in early 2021 along with colleague Zara Ford.

He said: “I’m so happy to be in a position to take on new staff so soon after launching, and it really goes to show that there is a clear need for what we do.

“Our aim is to simplify the world of funding, to make it easier for businesses around the country to access the finance they need, when they need it.”

Since launching, Nudl has worked with clients from a diverse range of sectors bringing around £6.5 million of investment to the UK economy, from companies based all over the world, creating approximately 300 jobs.

Growth consultant Zara added: “Both Shak and I have seen how hard it can be for small to medium-sized businesses to access funding – there are a lot of hoops to jump through.

“We’re all about making it easier for them and I always do all I can, within my capacity, to help secure funding, secure jobs and secure a future for the companies we support.”

With growing demand for Nudl’s services, Shak has plans to add to the team further over the coming months and is currently recruiting for a sales coordinator and a growth consultant.

He said: “I have big plans for Nudl and even bigger plans for the firms we work with – it’s all about using your Nudl.”

For more information about Nudl and its range of services, visit www.nudl.co.uk/