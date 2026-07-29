Funeral Officiant Authority issue statement on Robert Bush sentencing 

The (FOA), a voluntary national register launched in May 2026 to vet and standardise funeral celebrants and ministers across the UK, has issued a statement expressing shock at the scale of Robert Bush’s crimes. Funeral Officiant Authority (FOA), a voluntary national register launched in May 2026 to vet and standardise funeral celebrants and ministers across the UK, has issued a statement expressing shock at the scale of Robert Bush’s crimes.

The 48-year-old funeral director Robert Bush faces sentencing this week after admitting 67 offences, including 30 of preventing the lawful burial of a body.

Hull Crown Court has this week been hearing victims’ statements on the impact his crimes have had on their lives. Warning: distressing details.

The register provides families with a trusted database of approved professionals while bringing formal accountability to an otherwise unregulated sector.

FOA founders Sacha Mulligan and Michelle Harvey said they had been left deeply shocked by the case.

In a statement the FOA said: “Families place enormous trust in everyone involved in arranging and conducting a funeral. That trust must never be taken for granted. The distress caused by cases such as this reinforces why professional standards, safeguarding and accountability matter.

“It beggars belief that someone could have been so cruel and shown such utter disrespect and disregard to the men and women he’d been entrusted to care for.

“This appalling case only strengthens the resolve of the Funeral Officiant Authority to campaign for greater regulation in the sector. This is urgently needed.

“The FOA is committed to maintaining a recognised register of qualified funeral officiants who demonstrate integrity, professionalism and compassion. Through appropriate DBS safeguarding, ongoing training and adherence to our professional standards, we aim to provide reassurance that families are supported by officiants who understand the privilege and responsibility of their role.

“We remain determined to raise standards across the profession and ensure bereaved families can have confidence in those entrusted with leading one of life’s most important ceremonies.”