FW Capital, alongside the Development Bank of Wales, is marking a record‑breaking fundraising year for bigmoose and announces a new charity partnership with Maggie’s

FW Capital raises over £88,000 in fundraising for bignmoose

A year of fundraising for bigmoose has ended on a high with more than £88,000 raised for the mental health charity.

Colleagues from across the Group business, took part in a wide range of activities throughout the year. Together, they helped fund fast and effective access to therapy and counselling for more than 170 people experiencing mental health challenges across the UK.

The partnership with bigmoose builds on a strong track record of charity fundraising at FW Capital and the Development Bank of Wales. It has been the tenth charity partnership with the record-breaking total reflecting both the scale of colleague engagement and the importance placed on supporting causes that make a meaningful difference to people’s lives.

Maggie’s has been announced as the new charity partner for 2026/27. This is in memory of Dr Carl Griffiths, a much‑loved colleague who passed away in the autumn of 2025 following a short battle with cancer.

Maggie’s provides free, expert cancer support to people living with cancer, as well as their family and friends, through a network of welcoming centres built alongside NHS hospitals across the UK. Support includes psychological, emotional and practical help, benefits advice, coping strategies and one‑to‑one counselling.

Fundraising for Maggie’s will run throughout the year, with colleagues across the Group taking part in a programme of activities designed to raise vital funds and awareness for the charity’s work.

Jeff Smith, CEO and co‑founder of bigmoose, said: “176 people will now receive a full course of therapy because of the support from the Development Bank of Wales and FW Capital. That’s the power of partnerships like this – people getting the support they need, when they need it.

“With mental health services stretched to breaking point, bigmoose exists to disrupt how people access support by providing fast, effective therapy before people hit crisis point. Support like this allows us to keep delivering that service to the people who need it most.”

Rachael Davies, Fundraising Manager at Maggie’s, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Development Bank of Wales Group for choosing Maggie’s as their Charity of the Year for 2026/27. Partnerships like this play a vital role in allowing us to keep our doors open and ensure that no one has to face cancer alone.

“We’re really looking forward to working with colleagues over the coming year and are thankful for their commitment to supporting people affected by cancer.”

Andrea Richardson, Chair of the Development Bank of Wales Charity Oversight Committee, said:“We’re incredibly proud of what our colleagues have achieved in support of bigmoose. Raising more than £88,000 over the past year is a record for us and reflects the generosity, commitment and energy of teams across the organisation.

“As we move into our new partnership with Maggie’s, we’re excited to build on that momentum and continue supporting charities that make a real, tangible difference to people and communities across the UK.”