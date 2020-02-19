Building on the exceptional wireless sound experience offered by the Galaxy Buds, Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds+ are designed to provide the most convenient and high-quality listening experience yet.

Featuring advanced speaker and microphone technology, longer battery and new customisable sound, navigation and fitting options, Galaxy Buds+ allow users to enjoy studio-quality audio on the go.

A Next-Generation Sound Experience

With sound by AKG, Galaxy Buds deliver an innovative audio experience for on-the-go users, and Samsung is raising the bar once again for sound quality with the new Galaxy Buds+. In addition to AKG sound, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are equipped with an innovative 2-way speaker system, complete with an added tweeter for richer treble and a woofer for powerful bass sounds. With Galaxy Buds+, every sound is balanced and clear, just the way it was meant to be heard.

For those who rely on their wireless headphones for phone calls and video conferencing, Galaxy Buds+ are fitted with three mics—one inner and two outer—for crystal clear voice capture. The exterior microphones use beamforming to hone in on your voice and tune out background noise so that you can always be heard, no matter where you are.

With improved Ambient Sound[1], users can tune out the outside world when they want to or amplify background noise when they need to stay alert by selecting from a range of new settings including low, medium, high or extra high.

No Outlet? No Problem

There’s nothing more disappointing than when wireless headphones run out of battery mid-podcast and there’s not an outlet in sight. Thanks to a powerful 85mAh battery, Galaxy Buds+ are the perfect companion for those who like to listen when on the go.

Galaxy Buds+ offer eleven hours of music playback[2], and you can double that to 22 hours just by placing them in the 270mAh wireless charging case – perfect for on-the-go listening. When users need to recharge, quick charging capabilities can generate 60 minutes of playback in just three minutes[3].

Stay in Control Easier than Ever

All-new customizable touch capabilities on Galaxy Buds+ allow users to stay in control even without their smartphone in-hand. A single tap can play or pause music; a double tap can skip to the next track or answer a phone call; and the touch & hold command can be customized to whatever other action users need the most.

For Spotify listeners, with Galaxy Buds+, you can continue listening to your favorite music instantly with a single press. Through a simple ‘Tap & Hold’ gesture, Spotify plays recommended music, curating based on your preferences.

Connectivity Meets Simplicity

Galaxy Buds+ make it easy for users to enjoy their wireless headphone experience across devices with just one simple set-up. Once paired with a Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Buds+ are automatically available on all other devices tethered to the same Samsung account[4].

Redefining how we experience sound, Galaxy Buds+ provide a simpler, more seamless way to listen. Now, the new earbuds are also iOS compatible so you can enjoy the latest features across more devices.

Galaxy Buds+ are always on, always connected, and always clear—so that you’re never left waiting for the content you’re craving.

Galaxy Buds+ are available in the UK from 14th February in Blue, White and Black. For more information about Galaxy Buds+, visit www.samsungmobilepress.com or www.samsung.com/uk

[1] Features including Ambient Sound enabled through the Galaxy Wearable app on Android, available through Google Play Store, and the Galaxy Buds+ app on iOS devices, available through the App Store.

[2] Actual battery life, charging time and audio play times may vary depending on usage conditions. Case provides up to another 11 hours of battery life for Galaxy Buds+ when Galaxy Buds are stored and charged between use.

[3] Only available with wired charging, battery charging specifications are based on wired charging tests.

[4] Connection pop-up window will appear only on Samsung mobile devices running Android 7.1.1 or later that have the SmartThings app installed. If the popup window does not appear, update the SmartThings app to the latest version.