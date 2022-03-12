Industry Leading Eye-Care Brand Provides Stylish Protection from Harmful Blue Light

Walled Lake, MI (March 3rd, 2022) : Gamer Advantage, industry leaders in eye-care health for the gaming community, announced today its expansion into the UK of its range of eye-care products and accessories, available from March 1st, 2022.

Highly acclaimed by gamers and eye-care professionals across North America, the range of Gamer Advantage products has been proven to improve the sleep patterns and reduce eye-fatigue for gamers by minimizing the impact of bright light from monitors and devices. Associated with a myriad of health conditions from headaches to insomnia, blue-light emitted from screens (especially late at night), can wreak havoc on gaming performance and focus during sustained play.

Causing concern amongst health professionals, screen time has been proven to reduce the body’s natural ability to achieve a healthy sleep pattern, suppressing the production of the hormone melatonin, important to the timing of the body’s natural circadian rhythms.

Leading the range of Gamer Advantage products are the Company’s line of clinically proven eyewear. Available in both prescription and non-prescription form, the Gamer Advantage difference is clear. The power of the enhanced eyewear, lies with the specially designed lens which not only provides 100% of UVA/UVB protection (Ideal for using as regular sunglasses when used with the built-in sun protection magnetic clip) but provides significant impact against harmful sleep disrupting blue light (455nm). Unlike other glasses aimed at a gaming audience, the range of Gamer Advantage eyewear allow the player to view their game in true colour, free from the infamous yellow filter and general distortion associated with rival products.

With an extraordinary lightweight and stylish frame, the glasses are designed with a bendable Morph-flex™ frame, designed to be used comfortably with gaming headsets. The optical grade lenses are coated with a hydrophobic coating, repelling sweat and fingerprints, ideal for competitive play.

Initially available through Amazon in the UK and through www.gameradvantage.com , the Gamer Advantage range plans to make its range of eye-care products available to multiple UK retailers throughout the year as it expands to the rest of the EU.

In addition to their range of eyewear, Gamer Advantage take the subject of eye-health extremely seriously and provide a range of complementary accessories including a range of vitamins clinically proven to support healthy eyes, and the market-leading FogAway™ spray, ideal for use with face masks, preventing the buildup of condensation on the frames.

Commenting on the UK shipping of the range, Bryan Reedy, Founder & CEO of Gamer Advantage commented, “I have been a gamer my entire life and as a type 1 diabetic for 25 years, I understand the variety of afflictions gamers can suffer from, both short and long term. Our products were designed by people who game and for those who wish to do it for as long as possible. Our products are medical devices, not a novelty pair of glasses you buy on cheaply online.” Further commenting on the UK distribution of the Gamer Advantage range, Bryan said, “Being a gamer isn’t a label, it’s a lifestyle and I believe it my responsibility to ensure our products are available to everyone. We are thrilled to bring our acclaimed range to UK gamers and look forward to growing our footprint across Europe in the months ahead.”