A new Garden Studio is viewable to prospective homebuyers at a new housing development in Callerton to meet the needs of people now working from home.

Ashberry Homes has installed one of the pods in the garden of a show home at its Church View development off Stamfordham Road to give prospective purchasers an idea of the additional and convenient home-working space they provide.

After listening to feedback from customers who work from home, the housebuilder is now offering the reinforced concrete slab and ducting as an optional extra which will enable homebuyers to easily install this fantastic addition to their new home.

Two showhomes, a three-bedroom Begonia and a four-bedroom Gardenia design, have recently been completed at the site and can be viewed by appointment only.

Ashberry Homes will eventually deliver 184 homes at Church View, which is part of a wider development scheme in Callerton providing up to 3,000 new homes for this area of Newcastle.

Oliver Wray, Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes, said: “Since the first lockdown in March last year, we have seen more and more people looking for additional space to work from home and have therefore responded to this trend in what we offer homebuyers at Church View.

“The building that we have chosen is the ‘Holt Garden Studio’ built by Crane Garden Buildings. The garden pods have been thoughtfully designed to allow users to work in comfort, but away from the hustle and bustle of the family home. Large windows have been fitted to enable plenty of light to shine in, while this particular one has downlights, electrics package including heating to use all year round”

“Prospective buyers can book a one-to-one viewing of the show homes, in line with the current restrictions, and can also see the garden pods in situ to try before they buy.”

There is currently a selection of two, three and four-bedroom properties for sale at Church View, with prices starting from £185,995.

For more information on homes at Church View, visit ashberryhomes.co.uk or call the sales team on 0191 283 5872.