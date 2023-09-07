Gas Safety Concerns Emerge as UK Households Make Compromises

Insights emerging from a recent study conducted by the Gas Safe Register underscore a disconcerting trend which reveals that almost 31% of UK homeowners are poised to forego their annual gas safety checks this year, all in a bid to alleviate the strain on their household finances.[1] This worrisome development has prompted Alpha, heating expert and leading manufacturer, to advocate for a nationwide call on maintaining and ensuring gas safety in UK homes.

Jonathan Kidner, product engineer at Alpha, comments: “The revelations from the Gas Safe Register’s data are concerning, highlighting the far-reaching implications of the cost-of-living crisis. Gas safety assessments within homes serve as a protection against potential catastrophes like gas leaks, explosions, house fires and the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

While it was encouraging that 77% of homeowners displayed a sound understanding of the critical benefits which come from regular servicing and upkeep, particularly in terms of enhanced performance and cost-efficiency, there is apprehension over the glaring gap between awareness and tangible action.

Alpha maintains that homeowners should take a pivotal stride by enlisting the services of a Gas Safe Registered engineer to conduct comprehensive assessments on all gas-powered appliances, with an annual boiler servicing topping the list of priorities. This approach not only ensures the sustained peak efficiency of boilers but also uncovers hidden malfunctions, thereby upholding warranties and insurance coverage. A practical aid in this endeavour is the Gas Safe Register’s Stay Gas Safe website, which empowers homeowners to set timely reminders for boiler servicing.

Jonathan continues: “Despite being among the most frequently utilised appliances in a household, boilers often draw reluctance when it comes to perceived maintenance expenses; our own survey data from recent years corroborated this sentiment among 54% of respondents.[2] Experts at Which? suggest that the average expense for a boiler service barely touches £80,[3] a minor outlay when juxtaposed with the potential cost of rectifying or replacing commonplace faulty components, an expenditure which can reach upwards of £200.”

To bolster gas safety, homeowners are encouraged to take these additional measures:

Conduct visual inspections to flag warning signs on potentially unsafe appliances, such as: lazy yellow flames replacing vibrant blue ones; pilot lights prone to extinguishing; excessive window condensation; and irregular dark markings or staining on and around gas devices

Test and replace smoke alarm batteries routinely

Install a carbon monoxide alarm and get acquainted with the six key symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning

Jonathan concludes: “Some important points might seem obvious or repeated, but the Gas Safe Register’s findings clearly highlight the need to reiterate them. Only one in three homeowners claim to know that not having regular gas safety checks can lead to house fires, and less than half understand the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. We need to keep talking about this until everyone becomes vigilant. We understand that people are tightening their purse strings; but scrimping when it comes to gas safety could lead to life-altering serious consequences.”

For more information, visit alpha-innovation.co.uk.

