NICEIC Warns Online Tutorials Could Put Lives at Risk

NICEIC, the UK’s leading electrical certification body, has launched a campaign to warn consumers of the dangers of online DIY tutorials that could be encouraging them to tackle jobs they are not qualified for.

Platforms such as YouTube and TikTok have become virtual classrooms, where individuals seek guidance on a wide array of subjects.

With a staggering 122 million active users on YouTube per day[1] and 70% of those searching for “how-to” videos[2], many are turning to the internet for quick-fix solutions, in a bid to save time and money.

However, the new campaign launched by NICEIC, is warning that this surge in DIY tutorials could pose a serious threat to personal safety and is keen to warn homeowners against the dangers of dabbling in jobs that should be left to the professionals.

When it comes to electrics within the home, DIY attempts at repairs can have disastrous consequences. In a recent survey carried out by NICEIC, it found that 53% of Brits would be happy to ‘have a go’ at DIY in the home without any prior experience or formal qualifications and almost a fifth (18%) think asking for help is embarrassing or a sign of weakness.

According to recent data, there has also been a notable increase in electrical accidents caused by unqualified individuals attempting electrical repairs. These accidents range from minor shocks and burns to catastrophic fires and even fatalities. On average, 400 people are electrocuted in the home every year, resulting in about 200 deaths[3], a troubling trend that underscores the urgent need for proper education and change.

Paul Collins, Technical Director at NICEIC said: “With the accessibility of online tutorials at the touch of a button, it’s unsurprising that so many UK homeowners are willing to get stuck in and ‘have a go’ when it comes to DIY. However, nothing can replace the rigorous training and experience that certified businesses undergo. A botched electrical job attempted at home can easily lead to hefty costs and further underlying issues that may not become noticeable until it’s too late, putting UK homes and families in danger.

“Our stance is not to discourage individuals from learning and engaging with technology but rather to stress the importance of knowing one’s limits. Electrical work demands a deep understanding of the electrical installation and safety protocols that cannot be fully grasped through online videos. Ask yourself: ‘If I have to Google this, should I really be doing it?’. If in any doubt, leave it to the professionals and use a certified electrical business such as those certified by NICEIC – it could not only save you a lot of time and money in the long run, but could also avoid a serious electrical accident impacting you and your loved ones.”

“Our online educational campaign around home electrics will raise awareness about the risks associated with DIY electrics and aims to influence homeowners’ behaviour at critical moments.”

To learn more about the campaign and watch the videos, visit niceic.com/dontdiy.

