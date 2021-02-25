North East technology specialist Advantex has announced several new senior appointments as it invests further to support growth and contract wins.

Stuart McMain joins as senior networks engineer while Danny Thompson and Chris Hillcox come in as electricians. With more than 20 years’ experience in the IT sector, Stuart McMain will be responsible for overseeing Advantex’s voice and data hardware and installation work as well as project planning and delivery.

Danny Thompson and Chris Hillcox will provide a range of electrical installation and technical support services, working on a range of projects for the company’s high-profile customers in the North East and across the UK. Also boosting the team is Adrienne Lowry, who has been appointed as finance assistant, bringing considerable commercial and management experience to role.

The new starters come as Advantex sees continued demand for its infrastructure, IP based security systems, IT and digital connectivity services and follows a mix of new business wins and existing client growth. This includes recent contract work with multinational energy and automation energy specialist Schneider Electric, Kenton School, Hitachi-Rail and Sirius.

Dave O’Connell, operations director, said investment in people will boost the firm’s capacity and resources to secure additional regional and national work. He added: “Access to high quality infrastructure, IT and connectivity expertise and resources continues to be paramount for businesses and organisations working hard during the pandemic while looking for future growth.

“Our continued investment in high calibre people will see us well placed to provide the top-class skills, services and support that clients want for years to come.”

Currently employing around 50 people and targeting a £6 million turnover in the next 12 months, Advantex has seen success on the back of new product introductions and investment in highly skilled workforce. Its work in construction as well as providing key worker support services, such as superfast broadband connectivity, during the pandemic has helped to secure growth.