Gateshead technology specialist Advantex has won a contract to supply a new package of technology, connectivity and cyber security solutions to a North East manufacturer and supplier of trade furniture.

The Follingsby Park-based firm has finalised the installation of new fibre optic cabling, network camera system, access control, a Cisco network and high-performance Wi-Fi services at the HLF Group’s new 7,000 sq. ft. head and design centre in Blaydon.

The move, part of an undisclosed five figure contract, which includes technical support and assistance, will provide HLF Group with faster and more reliable and flexible business improvement technologies as the firm invests to accommodate growth on the back of a strong performance over the last 18 months.

New network cameras and access control systems will improve security and site wide management along with Cisco Meraki switching, which will provide easier access to new cloud services to improve network management and deliver operational efficiencies.

The HLF Group supplies a wide range of free-standing furniture to UK customers in the private rental, care and social housing sectors as well as owners and operators of holiday parks and student accommodation.

Rachel Conroy, the firm’s managing director, said: “Advantex impressed with their service, knowledge and rapid grasp of our requirements as we look to expand our production capabilities and support growth. They have delivered a quality, cost-effective and robust solution that meets our current requirements and anticipated future needs.”

Currently employing 60 people and targeting a £6 million turnover this year, HLF Group is the latest contract success for Advantex, which is seeing growth on the back of new product introductions, investment in a highly skilled workforce and a strong pipeline of orders on the books for 2022.

Scott Duncan, business development manager, said: “This is another important project for us, showcasing our expertise in quickly turning around often complex industrial projects. We are seeing strong demand for network connectivity solutions as our manufacturing clients migrate to the latest digital technologies to secure better connectivity and efficiency savings.”