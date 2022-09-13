Growth Capital Ventures (GCV) and its private investor network have successfully exited from a technology company they helped take from concept to launch and through its high growth journey.

County Durham-based GCV, which provides co-investment opportunities across venture capital, private equity, and property to an experienced investor network, has exited from Intelligence Fusion after the threat intelligence technology company was acquired by Sigma7, providing a profitable return for all investors.

GCV has supported the Intelligence Fusion team, headquartered in Durham, since inception in 2015 on both an investment and technology basis.

Through GCV Labs, the company’s venture builder division, GCV worked closely with founder Michael McCabe on the concept from idea stage through to the launch of the core threat intelligence platform. GCV Labs provided a full-service software development solution combined with lean start up methodology to develop and test the product and business model before raising capital to scale up.

US-based corporation with a global presence and client base, Sigma7 is creating the first independent and all-domain risk services platform, acquiring the highest quality risk services businesses, technologies and talent in each specialised domain. Intelligence Fusion is seen as a key component of Sigma7’s strategy.

The acquisition will allow Intelligence Fusion’s leadership team to immediately and continuously scale their capabilities, with Sigma7 investing in the expansion of Intelligence Fusion’s team and resources in Durham whilst expanding their operations into the United States and elsewhere.

Norm Peterson, CEO of GCV said: “I am thrilled to see Michael and the Intelligence Fusion team embarking on the next phase of their journey. It has been a pleasure to have worked so closely together and see Michael and the company flourish in every respect. The strategic acquisition by Sigma7 is particularly exciting and we shall continue to champion the team as they go from strength to strength.”

Michael McCabe, CEO of Intelligence Fusion said “The support Intelligence Fusion has received from GCV – from the early stages of our journey via GCV Labs and continually from the investor network – has been invaluable. The knowledge and experience the team provided allowed me to realise my vision for Intelligence Fusion from day one, supporting us as we grew.

“I am now extremely excited as the next phase of our journey begins, working closely with Sigma7 to expand the Intelligence Fusion team and further grow throughout the UK, internationally and globally.”

Growth Capital Ventures is an FCA authorised investment firm and venture builder.

Through the company’s private investor network, GCV Invest, GCV provides experienced investors with access to carefully-selected alternative investment opportunities across venture capital, private equity and property.

Norm Peterson added: “Through GCV Labs, our venture builder division, we help founders to build, launch and scale businesses that transform industries.”