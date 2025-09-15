Geely partners with Andersen to provide premium home chargers to new Geely EX5 customers

UK customers pre-ordering the Geely EX5 will receive a complimentary Andersen A3 home EV charger

Andersen, the UK’s premium design-led electric vehicle (EV) charge point brand, and Geely Auto have partnered to provide a co-branded edition of the award-winning Andersen A3 home EV charger free of cost to customers of the Geely EX5.

Geely is offering a complimentary Andersen A3 with each purchase of its all-electric SUV, the Geely EX5, during the pre-sale period, which runs from 1 September to 23 October 2025.1 The A3 is supplied for 7kW single-phase properties in a striking Cheltenham Graphite metal finish with Geely badging. The offer includes nationwide installation by Andersen-trained technicians, ensuring seamless setup and outstanding customer service.

David Martell, Andersen’s CEO, says: “Partnering with a leading automotive company such as Geely Auto is an honour. With the EX5, Geely is clearly focused on delivering a high-quality EV that provides a premium user experience. We believe this focus on quality and design is a perfect match for the Andersen A3. Our innovative and stylish charger will provide Geely EX5 customers with a seamless home charging experience that complements their vehicle, home and lifestyle.”

Mike Yang, General Manager at Geely Auto UK, added: “Geely Auto UK is committed to making its mark in the demanding UK market. We believe we have the right cars to do that but we want to make sure we offer the best service to our customers across the whole ownership experience. We’re proud to be working with Andersen as its chargers reflect our own values and will provide our first customers with the best charging experience.”

The Andersen A3 is a stylish, premium home charging solution, blending elegant design with functionality. Designed, engineered and hand-built in Bedfordshire, the Andersen A3 features a hidden tethered charging cable – unique in the EV sector. This innovative solution allows its 5.5m cable to be neatly tidied away, maintaining its sleek appearance when not in use. The charger’s body and front fascia are manufactured from highly robust cast aluminium to ensure weatherproof durability as well as provide a distinctive, premium appearance.

Andersen’s range of design-led home charging solutions integrate with popular EV smart charging tariffs and solar, enabling users to take advantage of low-cost energy. The Andersen A3 can be controlled through the Andersen App, which provides user insights and management of smart features such as charge scheduling and remote charge point locking.

Once customers confirm their order, the Andersen A3 home chargers will be installed by in-house technicians, with installation lead times of between two and three weeks. All Andersen’s home chargers come with a market-leading seven-year warranty.