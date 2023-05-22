GENERATOR ANNOUNCES LATEST ROUND OF TALENT AS PART OF NORTH EAST FESTIVAL

A NORTH EAST festival which has been the springboard for talent including Sam Fender, has announced the latest additions to the line-up for this year’s event.

Generator Live, created by the region’s talent development agency, Generator, will take place at the Boiler Shop, Newcastle on September 16 and will showcase a whole host of homegrown talent.

And following on from a recent unveiling of some of the names that will appear, organisers have now revealed the full line up of musicians and artists who will be performing.

This includes an appearance by legendary Newcastle-born band, Little Comets who for more than 10 years have performed at festivals across the UK, Europe and USA.

Known for their hook-laden melodies and thoughtful lyrics, being back on homeground gives Generator Live audiences the opportunity to catch up with them.

Joining them during the day will be Teesside based Benefits, who are currently receiving national attention following the release of their album, Nails, last week (21 April).

Also appearing are Hannabiell & Midnight Blue, who will be performing their unique sound which fuses together Afro-Carribean, Latin percussion and funk.

Originally from New Jersey, Hannabiell Sanders has a PhD in music performance from Newcastle University and is fast developing a huge following.

Ernie, the new project of established North East musician, Joe Allen, will be taking to the stage, as will All girl rock band, Venus Grrls who have also confirmed their attendance, with DJs Azula Bandit and Alannah Lamb now added to the programme for the day.

These new names have been added to an already impressive list of emerging North East including rapper and instrumentalist Dylan Cartlidge, indie showstopper Lizzie Esau, experimental folk artist Me Lost Me, garage punk rock band Avalanche Party, hotly tipped Teesside songwriter Sisi and teen TikTok sensation, Merczz.

For more than 30 years Generator has been at the forefront of growing and nurturing music talent across the region and ensuring that the industry is sustainable for the future.

The festival has grown out of two previous events – Evolution Emerging and Tipping Point – with the former giving a then relatively unknown Sam Fender one of his first live performance opportunities back in 2014.

Generator Live has been created not just to show the vast amount of musical ability that exists in the region, but to also ensure that it represents diversity and gender balance through its commitment to the Keychange pledge.

Along with the main event, the festival will also see a conference attended by hundreds of key players in the music industry the day before, giving the region’s musicians unprecedented access to movers and shakers through a series of workshops, masterclasses and seminars.

The festival will also feature three fringe events held in Sunderland, Stockton and Newcastle.

The festival’s lead producer and Generator’s Head of Creative Development, Helen Walkinshaw, believes the line-up is particularly strong.

“We are really excited to share this year’s line-up of incredible North East artists, who represent such a wide range of genres and influences, from across the region.,” Helen said.

“Generator Live Festival is our annual opportunity to shout about some of the North East talent we’re working with through our multiple ongoing talent development programmes, we also discover new talent through artist submissions and curated stages and platform artists who we feel are at a tipping point in their career trajectory.”

Full price general admission is £15 plus fees and tickets include access to the mainstage at Boiler Shop, all three fringe gigs and the WHQ electronic stage afterparty. Tickets are available from official ticketing partners See Tickets and Eventim at www.generatorlive.org.uk.

Tickets are also available for free for registered NHS users of Tickets For Good and via charities who are part of the Tickets For Good platform.

