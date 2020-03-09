Get Licensed is calling for greater clarity from the Security Industry Authority (SIA) after a major reform of its training qualifications was shelved days before its introduction.

The security industry regulator had previously announced it was expanding the training course – part of the licensing requirements for door supervisors – this month from four to six days.

Several training providers were left out of pocket following the abrupt change of plan, having anticipated course content and booked training venues.

Get Licensed, the UK’s number one course finder for licence linked courses – which works with training providers across the North East – supports the changes to the training requirements but says the SIA must keep the security industry more closely informed.

It is understood the SIA may have acted following feedback that the increased cost of extending the training could deter potential candidates from entering the industry.

Get Licensed has already appealed to private security companies to raise the minimum hourly rate for door staff to reflect the high levels of responsibility, knowledge and skills required by a private security industry, which is worth £8 billion per year

As well as door supervisors, the current course also qualifies people to work in a variety of SIA-approved roles, including retail, corporate and event security

The SIA announced on its website that it will continue its review of industry skills but, to allow “all parties sufficient time to prepare for the changes”, it now expects to launch the new qualifications in the autumn.

It adds that any qualifications awarded before the new autumn date will still be accepted for new licence applications and renewals. ​​

Industry expert Anthony Milner, of Get Licensed, said: “Training providers broadly welcome the prospect of a more comprehensive training course which adds to the skill set and raises professional standards even further.

“Much time and effort has gone into preparing for the introduction of the new requirements and I would appeal to the SIA to keep the industry closely informed so it is able to ensure this qualification is a success.”

He also called upon the body to consider introducing brand new licences for security-related roles such as dog handling and private investigators.