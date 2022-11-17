QUEEN, ABBA and musical hits from across the decades will ensure the run-up to the festive season goes off with a bang at a leading North East hotel.

Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa has unveiled its packed programme of party nights and events taking place to celebrate the festive season.

And that includes a number of family friendly events to create the spirit of the Christmas for children of all ages.

The party spirit gets underway on Friday 25 November with a Christmas comedy club, then throughout December guests can enjoy everything from Royal Rhapsody – a tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen – to an evening of Abba’s greatest hits.

Nights which will feature the greatest hits of the 80s and 90s also feature on the calendar, with two evenings also dedicated to the sounds of soul and Motown, including the sounds of the Jacksons.

Britain’s Got Talent favourite, DJ Murray Mint and the Luv Bugs will transport everyone back to the time of disco while those who want to turn back the clock even further can enjoy a tribute to the Jersey Boys.

All the events include a three course festive party dinner plus a disco after the live entertainment to ensure the night ends in style.

The hotel has also created a programme of afternoon and family festive shows, including Movie Sing Along – where everyone can show their own singing skills as they join in with film favourites from Encanto to Sing; available on Sunday 18 and Friday 23 December and the Treasure Island Family Show on Thursday 22 December.

Tickets include a two course meal, along with a visit from Santa, to ensure it’s an afternoon out to remember.

On Sunday 11 December it will be Santa Sunday, A Ramside Hall Hotel tradition where families are invited to turn up with their children for lunch and enjoy complimentary entertainment, with donations to Ramside’s chosen charity.

Details of prices and dates of all events are available online at www.ramsidehallhotel.co.uk with special rates on offer for anyone who wants to make a real night of it and stay over.