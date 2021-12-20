Intoxication with narcotic drugs gives only a short-term effect of euphoria and relaxation. For this you have to pay with strong brittleness, which causes mental and physical disorders. To quickly and effectively get rid of such an unpleasant symptom, doctors use detoxification according to the UFOD method.

Ultra-Fast Opioid Detoxification is an emergency procedure that requires a number of indications. To remove toxins, powerful antagonists are used – naltrexone and naloxone. It only takes five or six hours for the hard drugs to be completely cleared from the tissues of the body. It is important to note that the procedure is very painful, so the patient is additionally immersed in drug anesthesia in order to relieve him of discomfort for the entire duration of the drugs.

Indications and contraindications for UFOD

UFOD is indicated for use in the following cases:

severe withdrawal from heroin;

the first stages of drug addiction;

drug overdose;

high-dose daily drug use;

taking heavy substances for a long time.

Detoxification is a necessary procedure when a patient is admitted for treatment. The elimination of toxins is required in order to continue drug treatment without the risk of exposing the patient’s body to additional stress. The action of drugs allows you to suppress the craving for drugs for the period of their presence in the human body, and also prevents the destructive effects of drugs.

However, UFOD also has contraindications: coronary artery disease in the third stage, arrhythmia, recent heart attack, hypertension. With these diseases, it is strictly forbidden to enter the body of active substances, which include naltrexone and naloxone.

Detoxification process

The procedure itself is simple and consists of only two stages:

immersion of the patient in a state of anesthesia to prevent pain due to the action of medications;

the introduction of drugs into the human body, which include opiate antagonists.

Thus, the withdrawal effect can be reduced from a few weeks to a matter of hours. However, if drug anesthesia is not used, the patient will experience excruciating pain, since the accelerated elimination of toxins occurs due to increased withdrawal for a short period of time.

