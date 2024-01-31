Ginetta expands global motorsport reach with launch of GT Academy Series in France

British motorsport brand Ginetta accelerates international growth

with the introduction of the Ginetta GT Academy into France

Ginetta expands reach with new GT Academy Series in France

Dedicated series is strategically aligned with the SRO FFSA TC France

Drivers of all levels will be offered the opportunity to get to grips with one of the world’s most durable and forgiving racing machines

Ginetta’s G56 GTA encompasses everything a driver needs to experience the speed, exhilaration and endurance of motorsport

Dedicated series is strategically aligned with the SRO FFSA TC France

Find out more about Ginetta here: www.ginetta.com

Garforth, UK – 01 December 2023: British motorsport brand Ginetta is set to expand its global footprint, with the introduction of a dedicated GT Academy Series in France.

The launch of the Ginetta GT Academy France in 2024 will represent a significant stride in the brand’s global growth, as it extends its renowned racing ladder system to France, solidifying its commitment to nurturing talent and providing a platform for aspiring racers.

The Ginetta GT Academy France will feature the high-performance G56 GT Academy Car and will be ran as an official series in collaboration with Team CMR, who will offer technical support to ensure a seamless and competitive racing experience.

The series is strategically aligned with the SRO FFSA TC France, underlining Ginetta’s dedication to supporting and contributing to the thriving motorsport community in France.

The championship prizes for the Ginetta GT Academy France will serve as a gateway for drivers to progress into the prestigious SRO FFSA GT4 series, creating a clear path for career advancement within the Ginetta racing family. The carefully curated six-round calendar will take competitors to iconic tracks, including Nogaro, Ledenon, Spa-Francorchamps, Magny Cours, Dijon Prenois, and Paul Ricard, offering a diverse and challenging set of racing environments.

Amy Tomlinson, Ginetta Cars Managing Director, highlighted the success of the G56 GT Academy car, saying, “Ginetta has a loyal customer base, and now with the creation of this new dedicated racing series in France, we will be able to provide French and European customers a new level of support and service as we begin to significantly expand our brand beyond the UK.”

“Ginetta has manufactured over 100 G56 GTA cars since 2021, and the category has been hugely successful. It gives the driver all the feelings and balance of a modern-day GT racing car at a fraction of the price and is the perfect category to start your motor racing journey.”

Charles-Antoine Bourachot, Ginetta France Manager, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the Ginetta GT Academy to France. The GTA has been hugely successful in the UK and is the perfect platform for drivers to have fun, learn, and compete against equal competitors in a purpose-built GT racing car. Ginetta Cars have a long record of producing large volume levels of racing cars and some of the most exciting single-manufacturer championships in the world. We aim to grow the business with Ginetta Cars and implement their driver ‘ladder’ which can take a driver from GTA, into GT4 and then LMP3.”

The Ginetta GT Academy France series is poised to kick off with single-driver sprint racing, featuring 2 x 30-minute practice sessions, 2 x 20-minute qualifying sessions, and 2 x 30-minute races, offering an intense and exhilarating experience for both participants and spectators alike.

2024 TC France Calendar:

March 28 – 31: Nogaro (France)

May 10 – 12: Lédenon (France)

June 21 – 23: Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)

August 23 – 25: Magny-Cours (France)

September 13 – 15: Dijon-Prenois (France)

October 4 – 6: Paul Ricard (France)