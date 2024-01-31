St Oswald’s Hospice Signs Up Wingrove Motor Company As Latest Member Of The Better Together Business Club

(centre) Sonia Graham, fundraising manager business partnerships at St Oswald's Hospice with (left) Wingrove Motor Company group commercial director David Guy and managing director Josh Parker

The region’s largest family-owned car dealership group has cemented its long-term backing for St Oswald’s Hospice by signing up as the newest member of its dedicated business support network.

St Oswald’s set up its Better Together Business Club as a low-cost way for regional firms to contribute towards the work of its nursing staff, with membership fees and funds raised by members helping to cover the costs of two hospice nurses.

Different classes of membership have been made available by the Hospice to allow for companies of all sizes to make the level of contribution that they can afford.

And now, Wingrove Motor Company has joined Miller Homes, ScS Group and Northern Bear by becoming a member of the Club’s All Star Supporter tier, which includes companies that have contributed more than £3,000 to the Hospice through the year.

Wingrove has already made an Electric Citroen EC4 available to St Oswald’s to enable the nurses and support workers who are delivering its hospice outreach service for children and young adults with complex medical needs to travel round the region more easily and sustainably

The new nurse-led service delivers home care packages for children and young adults up to the age of 25, with service users and their families benefiting from individualised, specialist care in familiar surroundings.

The service covers an area from Northumberland to Teesside, and aims to give families more quality time together by delivering the required specialist care in their homes.

Jane Hogan, head of fundraising at St Oswald’s Hospice, adds: “The Better Together Business Club is a way for us to make the support we get from regional businesses more tangible, to thank them for their support and to help them to share details of their great contribution with their staff, customers and other stakeholders.

“We’ve had a fantastic response from lots of North East companies since we launched the Club, and we’d love to see even more signing up through 2024.

“Wingrove Motor Company is already making a substantial contribution to our work with children and young people, and it’s fantastic to see this support now being increased.”

Wingrove Motor Company operates the official North East franchises for global brands Citroën, Peugeot and DS, and employs around 85 people across its Silverlink, Newcastle West Road and Cramlington dealerships and service centres.

Managing director Josh Parker says: “The dedication, compassion and expertise of the St Oswald’s Hospice nursing team makes the situations of hundreds of North East families more comfortable and manageable at the times that they need it most.

“The Better Together Business Club is a great way of contributing to what they do and we’re proud to count ourselves among the growing number of North East companies that are actively supporting St Oswald’s invaluable work.”