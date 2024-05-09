Newly qualified solicitor joins the top-ranked dispute resolution team at Muckle LLP

Leading North East law firm Muckle LLP has strengthened its Tier 1 dispute resolution team with a newly qualified solicitor.

Georgia Barber, who joined Muckle on a training contract in 2022, completed a history degree at Newcastle University before studying a Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL) and a Legal Practice Course (LPC) at Northumbria University.

Her recent qualification builds on Georgia’s previous experience as a commercial paralegal at Premier League club, Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, where she worked on transfer and loan agreements, player contracts, consumer ticketing terms and conditions and a variety of sponsorship agreements.

During her training contract at Muckle LLP, Georgia took seats in the commercial real estate team, in which she advised on sales, purchases and leases for large home development clients, and the commercial team, where she advised on and drafted a broad range of commercial contracts.

Georgia has now qualified into the dispute resolution team, where she is advising on a range of commercial disputes, including breaches of contract, shareholder and partnership disputes and construction disputes.

Georgia said: “From my previous experience and my commercial seat, I know that I thoroughly enjoy commercial law as a practice area, however, working in the disputes team enables me to practice commercial law within fast-paced litigation, which I decided was the perfect fit for my career moving forward.

“Coming from the South and being familiar with Muckle before joining is a testament to the firm’s positive reputation around the UK. I am excited to have joined a very talented team of lawyers, and I look forward to working with them all to achieve the very best results for our clients.”

Susan Howe, Partner and Head of Dispute Resolution, said: “I’m delighted to have Georgia on board. With her previous commercial experience, Georgia will no doubt enhance our team’s expertise and the services we provide to our clients.

“Georgia has already made a significant impact on our clients through her pro bono work, which has been recognised by The Law Society. Georgia’s attention to detail and passion for her work makes her a valuable asset.”

The Muckle LLP dispute resolution team’s extensive range of contentious specialisms is unique in the North East, and it has an excellent track record of handling the most complex litigation including within commercial, construction, intellectual property, technology, and the public sector.

Legal 500 UK ranks the dispute resolution team Tier 1 for ‘consistently providing advice of the highest legal order’ and Chambers & Partners notes the team ‘genuinely care about people and put client services first.’