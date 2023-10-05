Global boat rental platform SamBoat reveals 10 cheapest European destinations to hire a boat

Boat excursions are a go-to activity for Brits while abroad, and global platform for boat rental SamBoat has now revealed the 10 most affordable destinations in Europe for a boat trip.

The three cheapest European destinations to rent a boat for the day, based on average spend on rentals with SamBoat, are Castellammare del Golfo, Sicily (€150), Alghero, Sardinia (€200) and Chania in Crete (€200). The full top 10 with average spend on boat rental is below:

Destination Average spent on boat rental (€) Castellammare del Golfo, Sicily 150 Alghero, Sardinia 200 Chania, Crete 200 Cadiz, Spain 234 Siracusa, Sicily 247 Landes, France 251 Palermo, Sicily 262 Benalmadena, Spain 268 Castellon, Spain 272 Cotes-d’Armor, France 287

Sicily, in particular, has become an ever-popular destination in the last year, with the rise in TV tourism and the set-jetting effect causing a boom in visitors to the location where some of the most-viewed shows of the last year were filmed, including The White Lotus Series 2.

Similar can be said for Sardinia, with the latest live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, filmed on the island, reported to have fuelled a 216% increase in searches for the area as part of the same trend.

Some of the boats available to hire for the day in these affordable destinations include:

Castellammare del Golfo, Sicily – This motorboat which can accommodate 7 people from €155 for a half-day in August or from €90 for a half-day in September.

Alghero, Sardinia – This RIB boat which can accommodate 4 people from €220 for a full day in August or €120 for a full day in September.

Chania, Crete – This open motorboat which can accommodate 7 people from €170 for a full day in August or September.

Siracusa, Sicily – This open motorboat which can accommodate 6 people from €180 for a full day in August.

Landes, France – This motorboat which can accommodate 7 people from €195 for a full day in August.

Palermo, Sicily – This motorboat which can accommodate 7 people from €170 for a full day in August.

Benalmádena, Spain – This motorboat which can accommodate 4 people from €208 for a full day in August.

Castellon, Spain – This motorboat which can accommodate 5 people from €180 for a full day in August.

Cotes d’Armor, France – This motorboat which can accommodate 5 people from €180 for a full day in August.

