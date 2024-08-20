Global Carrier Billing & Mobile Payments Summit returns to Amsterdam this September

The Global Carrier Billing & Mobile Payments Summit (GCB&MPS) is set to make a return to Amsterdam on the 17th and 18th of September.

The 2024 edition of this prestigious event will see Informa Tech and the Mobile Ecosystem Forum joining forces to deliver the world’s largest gathering dedicated to Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) and Mobile Payments.

A hub for global knowledge exchange

This summit will attract representatives from Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) across the UK, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. With the focus on sharing knowledge and showcasing regional successes, the event aims to tackle the challenges surrounding DCB and Mobile Payments across more than twenty diverse markets. Payment service providers will be on hand to offer invaluable localized insights, while top-tier merchants will present exciting new products ranging from AR/VR gaming to streaming and education services.

Understanding Direct Carrier Billing

Direct Carrier Billing allows consumers to make purchases by charging payments directly to their mobile phone bill. This method simplifies the transaction process, eliminating the need for credit cards or bank accounts, and offering a seamless and secure way to pay for digital content and services.

DCB is particularly valuable in regions where traditional banking services are less accessible, providing a convenient and inclusive payment solution. Stakeholders from both mature and developing markets will meet at the event to share experiences and learnings, fostering a greater global understanding of this payment mechanic.

Expanding subscription-based content offerings and other DCB use-cases

The summit will also explore the burgeoning market for subscription-based content offerings. As consumer demand for continuous and on-demand access to digital services grows, businesses are increasingly adopting subscription models. These models are facilitated by DCB, enabling easy and recurrent payments for a variety of services, including video streaming, music platforms, and digital news subscriptions. This trend is not only transforming how content is consumed but also driving innovation and competition among service providers. At the same time, DCB is increasingly used for quasi-digital products and offerings, most notably in the ticketing- and mobility sectors.

The rise of Mobile Money

In addition to DCB, the event will delve into the expanding realm of mobile money. Mobile money services allow users to store, send, and receive money using their mobile phones, bypassing the need for traditional banking infrastructure. This service has been revolutionary, particularly in developing countries, where it provides financial inclusion to millions of unbanked individuals. Mobile money enhances economic participation enabling businesses to reach a broader customer base.

“By offering the seamless payment mechanic of DCB, alongside the tried-and-trusted mobile money brand offering at checkout, merchants give consumers the choice of payment method they prefer, backed by their telco.” says Anzelle Robertson, Program Director for DCB, Content & Advertising at MEF.

A comprehensive agenda

The agenda for GCB&MPS 2024 is comprehensive, covering crucial topics such as payment and cyber security, regulatory landscapes, digital marketing strategies, and sustainable development practices. These discussions are designed to equip MNOs with the insights and tools necessary to establish, grow, or showcase their Carrier Billing and Payments offerings effectively.

A must-attend event

GCB&MPS is the essential meeting place for Mobile Network Operators and other industry stakeholders looking to stay at the forefront of the evolving mobile payments landscape. The summit offers a unique opportunity to network with industry leaders, learn from experts, and discover the latest advancements in DCB and mobile payment technologies.

Dario Betti, CEO at the Mobile Ecosystem Forum says: “​​Partnerships are important in the ecosystem, so I am glad to take a moment to highlight this very important one: our collaboration with Informa Tech means the industry benefits from their expertise in events and logistics production and MEF’s thought leadership and network in the greater Telco- and Payments landscape.”

For more information about the Global Carrier Billing & Mobile Payments Summit see: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/global-carrier-billing-and-mobile-payments-2024/

ABOUT THE MOBILE ECOSYSTEM FORUM

The Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) is a global trade body established in 2000 and headquartered in the UK with members across the world. As the voice of the mobile ecosystem, it focuses on cross-industry best practices, anti-fraud and monetisation. The Forum provides its members with global and cross-sector platforms for networking, collaboration and advancing industry solutions. The partnership with Informa Tech is part of MEF’s commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the mobile ecosystem.

ABOUT INFORMA TECH

Informa Tech is a market-leading provider of integrated research, media, training, and events to the global technology community. Through their collaboration with the Mobile Ecosystem Forum, they aim to deliver unparalleled insights and networking opportunities at the GCB&MPS 2024.

