Go NokNok helps to tackle ‘porch pirates’ amid sharp rise in stolen packages

A LEADING North East entrepreneur has created a new service in the fight against ‘porch pirates’, amid a dramatic nationwide surge in parcel thefts.

Shocking new statistics have revealed a 57 per cent rise in stolen packages and parcels in the past year – with a large chunk of those at Christmas.

Now an award-winning developer has launched Go NokNok, a unique smart storage space that he claims is the solution to the £2bn worth of packages pinched in the UK each year.

The smart storage space can be opened and locked remotely via an app, with a built-in camera to record who is coming near your packages. And it is big enough to safely store multiple parcels – meaning couriers have no excuse for leaving packages out in the open for thieves to nab if you are not in.

“Having a package stolen can potentially be devastating, especially at Christmas, and the reality is millions of us fall victim to these criminals each year,” said Go NokNok’s developer Rez Gachcar.

“That’s why we are so happy with Go NokNok, as it makes it virtually impossible for these thieves to steal packages and get away with it. The camera will record their every movement, and our app even links up with the police so if someone is trying to steal your Christmas gifts, then you can instantly dial 999.

“It could be a real game-changer when it comes to tackling this scourge, and it also can provide real peace of mind for people who are dependent on their home deliveries but can’t stay at home 24/7.”

It is the latest innovation from the North East entrepreneur, who enjoyed global success with his pioneering portable pet cleaning product Mud Daddy.

To date, he’s sold over 1.1m Mud Daddy units while the product’s success resulted in him being named ‘Innovator of the Year’ by The Spectator.

And Go NokNok’s launch comes ahead of the festive multi-billion pound boom in online shopping.

However, Freedom of Information requests to police forces across the UK recently revealed that thefts had shot up by 57 per cent with goods worth an average of £66.50 stolen each time.

To combat that, Go NokNok’s innovative box – worth £199 – is being given away for free to initial subscribers, while he added that the service is a perfect Christmas gift for older or more vulnerable people who may be more likely to fall victim to crooks.

“If you have an elderly parent or a disabled family member, the app allows you to monitor exactly what’s happening with their packages and to ensure everything is going smoothly.

“This can give everyone in the family peace of mind, and it also offers extra layers of security for your loved ones.

“It is a sad reality that parcel theft is on the rise, but thankfully, there are now solutions that can hopefully start to put an end to it.”

For more information on Go NokNok, please visit https://gonoknok.com/