Go North East, the region’s largest bus company, teamed up with Pride Radio this month to celebrate Pride Month.

The bus company sponsored Pride Radio’s ‘What Pride Means to Me’ documentary, and a number of Go North East’s team members also offered soundbites for it.

The documentary, which aired at 7pm last Sunday, is now available to listen to on the Pride World Media app.

Go North East also celebrated Pride earlier in the month by taking its rainbow bus to Royal Quay Outlet Centre and engaging with shoppers.

With its One Team GNE inclusive employee led engagement initiative, Go North East looks to address six key themes selected by members of its workforce, which includes LGBTQ+, along with mental health and wellbeing, disability and inclusion, community engagement, gender equality, and ethnicity.

Once again, the company has switched its social media logos, using colours from the progress flag and championing diversity to its 110,000-strong following, and also created a frame that others could use on their profile photos.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: “Celebrating diversity is at the very heart of our company.

“Usually we’d attend Pride events each year, but sadly many events have been cancelled this year, so we’ve looked for other opportunities to help champion diversity across our workforce and with the local community.

“Over the years, we’ve launched a number of Pride buses, and we now have three in our fleet that fly the flag for diversity all-year-round. We hope to see you all at an event again soon.”