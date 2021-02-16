From today, Go North East has introduced luxury coaches on its premium X10 express route that runs between Middlesbrough and Newcastle via the A19, serving Stockton, Norton, Billingham, Peterlee, Dalton Park, Heworth and Gateshead.

The executive coaches come with free Wi-Fi, contactless payment, USB charging, luxury reclining seats, next stop announcements, an onboard toilet and are fully accessible with a step free entrance with wheelchair and accessible seating area, plus space for bikes.

The X10 service now joins X-lines, Go North East’s regional network of premium interurban express services which connect the North East’s towns and cities.

The route is cheaper and more luxurious than the train, with a return ticket costing just £8 between Middlesbrough and Newcastle, and unlimited travel available for £8.50 a day or £35 a week.

The journey time from Middlesbrough to Newcastle is also comparable with the train when you consider the city centre bus stops on offer, compared to the walking time from rail stations to town and city centres.

Coaches can also be tracked in real-time on the company’s website or mobile app showing people when the coach will arrive at their stop, so customers don’t have to waste time waiting at bus stops.

Go North East has also introduced a new drop-off stop in Newcastle on John Dobson Street near Laing Art Gallery and some minor changes to the timetable on journeys leaving Newcastle.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: “We’re delighted to be upgrading our X10 service into our X-lines regional bus network with the introduction of these luxury coaches on our Middlesbrough to Newcastle express route.

“These coaches provide extra comfort and a first-class travel experience, running fast and direct along the A19.

“They will also play an important part in delivering congestion-busting low-carbon travel to help support the economic recovery of the region.”

To find out more about Go North East and to view the X10 timetable, visit www.gonortheast.co.uk.