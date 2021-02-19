Go North East has mobilised a large replacement bus service for the Tyne and Wear Metro, with the help of two local operators, whilst major works are carried out.

The region’s largest bus operator has teamed up with Stanley Travel and JH Coaches, two family-run SME operators, to provide an important service during the major line closure from Heworth to Regent Centre and Four Lane Ends which is in place until Sunday 28 February.

Up to 28 buses and 52 drivers are required daily for the two-week operation of the contract, of which 18 buses and 36 drivers will be provided by Go North East, and the balance provided under contract by JH Coaches and Stanley Travel.

Go North East is also helping support fellow operator Arriva North East by temporarily operating its 51 route between Newcastle and Whitley Bay.

This follows on from work with North East bus operators to run duplicate school buses earlier in the pandemic, and the NEbus ticket agreement where customers can use their tickets on any bus company’s services that run along the same corridor.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with local operators to provide this replacement bus service, especially in the current climate.

“Working collaboratively is very much the spirit of those keeping services running during the pandemic and it’s great that we are able to share this extra contracted work with local coach operators, a sector that has been particularly hit by the economic impact of Covid-19.

“Everyone’s work on this service is helping to keep the region moving by ensuring there is clean, safe and reliable transport for key workers and essential journeys.”

To find out more about the replacement bus service and view timetables, visit www.nexus.org.uk.