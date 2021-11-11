Go North East is proud to offer free travel on all of its buses across the North East for all veterans and members of the armed forces on Remembrance Sunday, the 14th November.

The company, which has many veterans in its workforce, and operates over 600 buses across the region, is making it as easy as possible for people to travel to Remembrance events across the North East whilst showing its appreciation and recognition of the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces past and present.

Free travel is available on any Go North East bus across the North East on Remembrance Sunday to serving personnel who can produce a current ID card, veterans displaying a veterans badge and all travelling in uniform.

The region’s largest bus operator pays tribute all-year-round to all those have served, sacrificed, and changed our world, with its ‘thank you’ poppy bus that runs across the North East.

The company is also looking to add to this even further this year, and is set to unveil a remembrance display to mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Go North East team members will additionally observe the two-minute silences on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday, with buses pulling over where it is safe to do so.

Stephen King, commercial director at Go North East, said: “We are proud to show our appreciation to those in the armed forces past and present by making it even easier to travel to a Remembrance event this Sunday.

“We have many veterans across our team of 2,000 people as well as the many serving and veteran members of the armed forces who use our services each day.

“We’re also showing our support with our branded poppy bus that runs all-year-round, and this year we’re taking it one step further with a remembrance display that we’ll soon be unveiling.”