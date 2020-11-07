Go North East, the region’s largest bus operator, will be recognising Remembrance Sunday, the 8th November, by proudly showing support for all who have served, sacrificed and changed our world with its branded ‘Poppy Bus’, as well as raising money across its depots for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Although the country will be in lockdown, Go North East will still be operating its bus services for those who need them and will be offering free travel on Remembrance Sunday to serving personnel who can produce a current ID card and veterans displaying a veterans badge, whilst travelling in uniform.

Go North East team members will additionally observe the two-minute silence, with buses pulling over where it is safe to do so.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “We’re proud to be showing our appreciation for the armed forces, both past and present.

“We have many veterans across our team of 2,000 people, as well as the many serving and veteran members who use our services every day.

“We know things are different this year but we still want to ensure that those who need to travel can do so safely on our buses, whilst the rest of the region pays its respects by standing at their doorsteps at 11am on Sunday to mark the two-minute silence.”