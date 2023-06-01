GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE CELEBRATES HALF-ANNIVERSARY WITH NEW IN-GAME EVENT

‘Overzone’ explores the story of first Goddess Squad and introduces an epic, new boss

LONDON, UK – 27th April, 2023 – Today, Level Infinite celebrates the first half-anniversary of GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE, an immersive sci-fI RPG shooter and Top 10 global hit, by announcing the very latest updates to the title and an upcoming in-game event titled ‘Overzone’. Since launching in October of last year, GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE has been downloaded over 25 million times.

Kicking off today, Overzone will explore the story of the first Goddess Squad and their tale of love & betrayal with The Ark. The first ever themed event in-game, Overzone will boast double the content of regularly available activities as well as the game’s first fully-voiced story content.

The half-anniversary will also herald the arrival of the new Pilgrim character, Dorothy (Tier -0 character) as well as the first ever single-player raid experience where players must battle “Mother Whale” in a time-limited challenge mode as well as mini games & other new exciting new gameplay experiences. The six month celebration also extends to new players with plenty of rewards on offer, including SSR NIKKE, Rei, for free.

Following on from the previous in-game partnership with hit anime, Chainsaw Man, GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE will be revealing plans for future high profile collaborations very soon.

To learn more about GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE, go to: [https://nikke-en.com]

Download the game on the iOS App Store,Google Play and PC

Please follow and like us: