Golf courses across Ireland more beautiful than well-known tourist attractions, according to new research

A new study by Your Golf Travel and Tourism Ireland has revealed some of the most beautiful landscapes across Europe

There are now over 22,200 searches per month for golf breaks, as many UK holidaymakers look to swap the beach for the green 1

Donald Trump’s County Claire course rates highly as one of the most beautiful spots in Europe

Golf courses are well-known for their beauty, so the study asked users to rate images of golf courses across Ireland against well-known tourist attractions. We reveal the ones voted more beautiful than the Eiffel tower, Colosseum, Sistine Chapel and more!

With tourism opening back up, millions of UK holidaymakers are set to jump on a plane over the coming months to get some well-deserved holiday time.

However, the destination of their flight may not be what you expect! A new report from Your Golf Travel and Tourism Ireland has revealed that some of Europe’s most beautiful landscapes are less than an hour’s flight away…

The study asked UK holidaymakers to rate images of golf courses across Ireland against well-known tourist attractions, and many of the courses were voted as more beautiful (including one of Donald Trump’s)!

So, which golf courses do UK holidaymakers believe to offer some of the best views in Europe? The below table reveals the top findings:

The golf courses more beautiful than well-known tourist attractions:

The study asked over 1,000 UK holidaymakers to rate images of golf courses across Ireland against well-known tourist attractions.

Donald Trump’s County Claire course ranks within the top five, being voted more beautiful than the Eiffel tower, Colosseum and Sistine Chapel

The top five courses can be seen below:

Course Beauty score compared to the Eiffel Tower Beauty score compared to the Colosseum, Rome Beauty score compared to the canals of Venice Beauty score compared to the Sistine Chapel Beauty score compared to the leaning tower of Pisa Beauty score compared to the St Peter’s Basilica Beauty score compared to the La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona Old Head Golf Links, Kinsale, County Cork 7.8 7.3 7 6.8 7.3 7.1 6.8 Tralee Golf Club, Barrow West, County Kerry 7.4 7 6.9 6.6 7.1 6.8 6.7 Adare Manor Golf Club, Adare, County Limerick 7.2 6.9 6.8 6.6 7 6.8 6.6 Killarney Golf & Fishing Club, Mahony’s Point, County Kerry 7.1 6.7 6.7 6.5 6.9 6.5 6.4 Trump Doonbeg, County Clare 6.9 6.6 6.5 6.4 6.7 6.5 6.2

*Beauty score calculated by asking respondents to rate the course’s beauty and landscape against well-known tourist attractions on a scale of 1-10 (0 being not more beautiful, 10 be more beautiful)

Full information can be seen at: https://www.yourgolftravel.com/irelands-most-beautiful-golf-courses.