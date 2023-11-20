GOSFORTH CIVIC THEATRE GETS CURIOUS TO SUPPORT NORTH EAST ARTISTS

GET CURIOUS for the night and be the first to experience brand-new works by LGBTQIA+ artists based in the North East at Gosforth Civic Theatre this month.

‘Gosforth Civic Theatre is Curious’ is a collaboration between the venue and North East arts charity, Curious Arts. The event, which will take place on Thursday 30th November at 7.30 pm, promises to be a night of entertainment and exciting performances which supports new ideas and raises vital funds for the charity.

Hosted by Tammy Reynolds as Midgitte Bardot, the evening will showcase works in development from Curious Arts’ New Work Commissions for 2023, including Allison Birt, a multi-disciplinary theatre maker whose work plays with gender and sexuality, Coggin Galbreath, a Newcastle-based artist from Texas, North East acrobat and circus artist Ellie Phillips and Georgina X, a circus dance artist.

New work includes a first look at Coggin Galbreath’s BOOTCUT, a story of Patti Boo Rae – the rootinest tootinest cowgirl east of the Atlantic who has made a name for herself as a songstress, actress and tequila connoisseur. BOOTCUT is a toe-tapping drag cabaret packed with your favorite country tunes. It’s a show about queer folks who love Texas—even though Texas will never love them back.

Audiences will also get a sneak peek at Alison Birt’s Fem Club, a show all about being femme, bisexual, and escaping compulsory heterosexuality, alongside If the Shoe Fits, a roller skate acrobatics show inspired by the struggles often faced when coming to terms with one’s gender and sexuality (interspersed with family silliness and a healthy dose of adult jokes). A pop-up performance by Lorraine Smith, an artist, educator, and researcher based in the North East, will focus on the creation of live performance that offers audiences a shared experience and sparks emotional responses, or challenges perceptions.

Ellie Puckering, Creative Producer for Curious Arts said, “This event showcases a fantastic line-up of LGBTQIA+ talent we have in the region. We can’t wait to share these works with audiences. As well as being a night to celebrate the incredible talent we have here in the region, the event will bring in vital funds to Curious Arts. Funds that will allow us to continue creating projects that champion and develop the LGBTQIA+ cultural offer of the region, increasing opportunities for the LGBTQIA+ community as artists, audiences, and participants.”

Curious Arts’ New Work Commissions for 2023 is kindly supported by Arts Council England, ARC Stockton, Darlington Hippodrome, Middlesbrough Town Hall, Sunderland Culture, and Queens Hall, Hexham.

Book your tickets and be the first to see this incredible array of new work on stage: https://www.gosforthcivictheatre.co.uk/gct-is-curious

Venue: Gosforth Civic Theatre

Date: Thursday 30 November, 7.30pm

Tickets start at £6.

Age recommendation: 16+ (Under 18’s accompanied by an adult)