Gov Responds to Drug-Related Casualties in Newcastle

In the last decade, Newcastle experienced a notable rise in drug-related deaths. In response, an intensive review was conducted to understand the underlying causes and inform effective interventions. This collaborative effort involved multiple agencies, including Northumbria Police and the Coroner’s Office, and received support from Public Health England (PHE).

Background

Over a three-year period leading up to 2014, drug-related deaths in the UK reached their highest levels since records began, with the North East region exhibiting the highest rates. This area faces significant challenges, including marked deprivation, health inequalities, and a high prevalence of drug use. Factors contributing to the increase in drug-related deaths are complex and multifaceted.

A PHE expert review identified a surge in heroin availability and an aging cohort of heroin users with cumulative physical and mental health issues as significant contributors. Additionally, changes in drug supply dynamics were noted, further complicating the situation.

The Review Process

Newcastle had established a Critical Incident Review Procedure for suspected drug-related deaths (sDRD) in 2006. The rise in sDRD reports in 2013 and 2014, along with anecdotal evidence of increased overdoses and changes in drug supply, prompted a comprehensive review of all cases.

This review adopted a life course approach, examining common issues and themes to develop a systematic response. Recommendations from the review focused on enhancing risk management through standardized practices, refining the city’s confidential review process, creating annual intelligence profiles, improving drug and alcohol planning, and bolstering training and workforce development.

Implementation of Interventions

Following the review, Newcastle implemented several key interventions:

Naloxone Distribution : A scheme was introduced to provide naloxone, an opiate antagonist, to individuals at risk of overdose, enabling them to counteract the effects of opioid overdoses effectively.

Integrated Recovery System : A commissioning plan was developed for an integrated, recovery-focused system aimed at addressing the multifaceted needs of individuals struggling with substance misuse.

Enhanced Collaboration : Strengthened partnerships among local authorities, healthcare providers, law enforcement, and community organizations were established to ensure a cohesive and comprehensive approach to tackling drug-related issues.

These measures aimed to reduce drug-related deaths and support individuals on their path to recovery.

Treatment of Drug Addiction in the UK

Addressing drug addiction in the UK involves a combination of professional support, medical interventions, and therapeutic approaches tailored to individual needs.

Professional Help

Individuals struggling with drug addiction are entitled to NHS care, similar to those with other health issues. The initial step often involves consulting a General Practitioner (GP), who can assess the situation and refer the individual to specialized drug treatment services. These services may include outpatient counselling, inpatient or outpatient rehabilitation from rehab centres in Newcastle, and support groups, all designed to provide comprehensive care and support throughout the recovery journey.

Detoxification (Detox)

Detoxification is a critical medical process that assists individuals in safely eliminating drugs from their system. This process is typically supervised by healthcare professionals to manage withdrawal symptoms and ensure the individual’s safety.

Depending on the substance and severity of the addiction, detox can be conducted in various settings, including hospitals, specialized clinics, or at home with medical supervision. The goal is to stabilize the individual physically, creating a foundation for ongoing psychological and behavioural treatment.

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT)

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) is a widely used therapeutic approach in treating drug addiction. CBT helps individuals identify and modify negative thought patterns and behaviours associated with substance use. By developing coping strategies and problem-solving skills, individuals learn to manage triggers and prevent relapse.

CBT is often integrated into a broader treatment plan, complementing other interventions such as medication-assisted treatment and support groups, to address the psychological aspects of addiction and promote long-term recovery.

The Problem By Numbers

In England and Wales, 4,907 deaths related to drug poisoning were registered in 2022, equating to a rate of 84.4 deaths per million people.

This figure underscores the critical need for effective interventions and support systems to address drug addiction and prevent fatalities. Additionally, between 2020 and 2021, over 130,000 individuals commenced some form of drug or alcohol dependency treatment in the UK, highlighting the extensive reach of substance misuse issues and the importance of accessible treatment services.

Addressing drug addiction requires a multifaceted approach that combines medical, psychological, and social support to facilitate recovery and reduce the incidence of drug-related deaths.