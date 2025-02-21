Sunderland nursing apprenticeship shortlisted for national award

The University of Sunderland’s Registered Nurse Degree Apprenticeship (RNDA) has been shortlisted for a national award.

The programme has been shortlisted in the Nursing Apprenticeship Provider of the Year category in this year’s prestigious Student Nursing Times Awards.

The awards, which take place in May, will bring together the nursing and midwifery community to shine a light on the brightest talent making their way into the profession.

Highlighting excellence in all specialities of student nursing, the awards also provide the opportunity to congratulate the lecturers, practice supervisors, universities, trusts and private organisations providing the best support for student nurses during their studies.

About the nomination, Sue Brent, Head of the University of Sunderland’s School of Nursing, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted for this award.

“The apprenticeship team has a real passion for what they do, and we look forward to continuing our work on apprenticeships with our partner trusts where we are wholly committed to delivering high quality, job-ready graduates who will make a real difference to patient care.”

Academic Director of Apprenticeships at the University, Sarah Beck, said: “As one of our biggest and long-established apprenticeship programmes, the Registered Nurse Degree Apprenticeship has set high academic standards which, combined with a focus on developing skills in practice, provide our nursing apprentices with a solid foundation for their future careers.

“The programme team works closely with employer partners to give apprentices the best possible experience, with state-of-the-art facilities and tailored support. It’s wonderful to have their hard work recognised.”

The Student Nursing Times Awards will be celebrated on Friday 2 May 2025 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

For more information on the University of Sunderland’s Registered Nurse Degree Apprenticeship, visit: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/higher-and-degree-apprenticeships/registered-nurse-degree-apprenticeship/