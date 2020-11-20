Business and IT consultancy Waterstons has joined an exclusive list of Government approved cyber security providers.

As a ‘Certified Cyber Security Consultancy’, Waterstons now has certified proof that the services it delivers to clients in the areas of risk assessment and risk management, meet the National Cyber Security Centre’s standard for high quality, tailored cyber security advice.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is a Government organisation that provides cyber security guidance and support, helping to make the UK the safest place to live and work online.

It’s Certified Security Consultants scheme secures independently certified, industry delivered, consultancy for government, wider public sector and Critical National Infrastructure organisations.

Waterstons’ is one of only 26 companies to join the scheme, and one of only 20 companies to make it on to the framework specialising in cyber security risk assessment and risk management. Waterstons is also the only company on the list to be headquartered in the North East of England.

Waterstons began the application process in March 2020 and after a robust screening and assessment process, were last month officially designated as an ‘Assured Service Provider’ across risk assessment and risk management domains.

Waterstons is now working to assist clients globally having established a Security Operating Centre based across their UK and Australian offices. This allows clients to benefit from proactive security monitoring around the clock in order to safeguard their critical systems and reputation from the evolving cyber threat.

Stewart Hogg, Head of Information Security at Waterstons, said: “As a business we continually strive to improve our offer and pride ourselves on developing strong working relationships with partners.

“This significant validation from the National Cyber Security Centre means that our clients can be doubly assured of our robust risk assessment and management services.

“Business resilience is more important than ever. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve witnessed a seismic shift to homeworking. This puts cyber security and risk management in the spotlight for many businesses.

“The NCSC’s Annual Review published 3 November reveals that a staggering 2.3 million suspicious emails were reported to the NCSC in the last year and that more than 15,000 coronavirus related malicious campaigns have been taken down by the NCSC.

“In this current situation, protecting your information is critical, but it doesn’t need to start with expensive or complicated technology.

“First and foremost it’s about getting the technical basics right and equipping your people to be the strongest link when faced with the evolving cyber threat.

“It’s then paramount to make cyber security a boardroom responsibility, not just an IT issue, and embark on a cyber resilience journey with a trusted partner.”