GRANTS are up for grabs for projects or activities that will help bring North-East communities together for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer.

Depending on the size of the project, North Star Housing Group is offering up to £500 or £2,500 in the latest round of its community grants scheme.

The grants are available in areas where the award-winning housing association owns or manages properties, and priority will be given to projects in: Hartlepool (Belle Vue); Evenwood; Cockfield; Thornaby; Stockton town centre; Middlesbrough (Gresham); and East Cleveland (Carlin How and Skinningrove).

Helen Taylor, Tenant Connector for North Star, said: “Our grants scheme invests in projects and activities that support local communities, unlock their potential, transform lives, and create a sense of belonging – and for this latest round we want to focus on The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“We know that lots of our communities are planning projects and activities to celebrate this special anniversary for The Queen and we want to help them make a real difference.”

North Star accepts applications from voluntary and community groups, residents’ associations, registered charities, schools, and North Star residential schemes.

Applicants must have a group/project bank account that the funds can be sent to. Alternatively, an organisation must agree to accept the funds into their bank account on your behalf. Grants cannot be sent to an account in an individual’s name.

The closing date for applications is April 28. For more information, go to form.jotform.com/220933799000354 or email communities@northstarhg.co.uk