Grassroots Sports in the North East of England This Weekend: 6–7 September 2025

Introduction: Why Grassroots Sports Matter More Than Ever

The North East of England has long been celebrated for its passion for sport, from the electric atmosphere at St James’ Park to the roar of the Riverside Stadium. But while professional football and major events like the Great North Run often dominate the headlines, the real heartbeat of sport lies at grassroots level. This is where children take their first steps in running shoes, where volunteers marshal race checkpoints, where families cheer on loved ones, and where communities bond over shared activity.

This weekend, 6–7 September 2025, the North East is alive with grassroots sporting action. Whether it’s kids sprinting along the Quayside, club racers tearing around Croft Circuit, or local runners gathering in parks and villages, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, watch, or join.

In this guide, we’ll break down the biggest grassroots sports highlights across the region, explore their community impact, and provide everything you need to get involved this weekend and beyond.

Mini & Junior Great North Runs: The Future Stars Take Centre Stage

A Celebration of Youth Running

On Saturday, 6 September 2025, the spotlight turns to the next generation of runners. The Mini and Junior Great North Runs transform Newcastle’s famous Quayside into a festival of family-friendly sport.

Mini Great North Run – A fun 1.5 km dash designed for children aged 3–8, often run with parents alongside them. It’s about participation, smiles, and a finish-line medal that many kids treasure for years.

Junior Great North Run – A slightly longer 4 km route for 9–16 year olds. With start-line nerves, cheering crowds, and chip-timed results, it feels like a real race — but one that’s focused on encouragement, not elite performance.

Both events are grassroots sport at its purest: giving children the chance to experience competition in a safe, exciting, and supportive environment.

Why It Matters

Youth running builds confidence, fitness, and community spirit. For many, this is their first taste of the buzz that comes from a sporting crowd. Some may go on to join athletics clubs, while others simply carry the memory of running past cheering spectators in Newcastle. Either way, the event sparks a lifelong appreciation for health and activity.

Croft Circuit’s BRSCC Autumn Race Weekend & MG Fest North

Club Motorsport Comes to Life

While grassroots often means football pitches and park runs, it also thrives on the motorsport scene. This weekend, Croft Circuit, near Darlington, hosts the BRSCC (British Racing & Sports Car Club) Autumn Race Weekend.

Unlike Formula 1 or MotoGP, these races are about club-level drivers — men and women who balance work, family, and their love of racing. Categories range from Ginetta Juniors to single-make championships that allow young drivers to learn racecraft in equal machinery.

Spectators will see everything from tight door-to-door racing to enthusiastic amateur drivers chasing their dreams. It’s thrilling, accessible, and showcases motorsport away from the million-pound budgets of the professional world.

MG Fest North: Celebrating 95 Years of an Icon

Running alongside the racing is MG Fest North, a celebration of the 95th anniversary of the MG marque. For grassroots motoring enthusiasts, this is heaven: club displays, restored classics, family activities, and a real community vibe.

It’s not just about watching cars race — it’s about chatting with owners, learning about motoring heritage, and inspiring the next generation to pick up a spanner or a steering wheel.

Stewart Park parkrun & the Region’s Running Culture

Weekly Grassroots at Its Finest

Every Saturday at 9 am, thousands across the UK gather for parkrun, and the North East is no exception. This weekend, Stewart Park in Middlesbrough hosts its regular free 5 km timed run.

parkrun is one of the greatest grassroots sporting initiatives of the past 20 years. It is:

Free and inclusive – anyone can join, whether running, jogging, or walking.

Volunteer-driven – marshals, timers, and organisers all give their time freely.

Community-focused – friendships are formed, milestones are celebrated, and everyone is welcome.

Beyond Stewart Park

The North East also boasts parkruns in:

Town Moor, Newcastle

Sunderland

Durham

Redcar

Prudhoe Riverside

This weekend, thousands will lace up their trainers, proving that grassroots sport doesn’t need medals or entry fees — just a community spirit.

Local Athletics Clubs: The Example of Sedgefield Harriers

Grassroots isn’t just events — it’s the clubs that sustain sport year-round. In the North East, clubs like Sedgefield Harriers embody this spirit.

Founded with a vision of promoting athletics at every level, the Harriers offer:

Junior coaching sessions – where children learn to love running, throwing, and jumping.

Trail and road events – including the Serpentine Trail Race and Neptune Relays.

Inclusive ethos – encouraging beginners and seasoned athletes alike.

Clubs like these are the backbone of grassroots sport. They provide structured training, local events, and a supportive network that extends far beyond race day.

Why Grassroots Sports Matter to the North East

Community Cohesion

Grassroots events bring people together across generations and backgrounds. A parent might volunteer as a marshal, a teenager might run their first 5K, and grandparents might cheer from the sidelines.

Health & Wellbeing

The North East faces challenges around health inequalities. Grassroots sport provides an affordable, accessible route into fitness — from free parkruns to low-cost club memberships.

Pathway to Excellence

Elite athletes often start at grassroots. Olympic medalists and Premier League footballers first kicked a ball or ran a lap in their local communities. Without grassroots, there is no elite sport.

Economic & Social Impact

Events like the Junior Great North Run or Croft weekend draw visitors, tourism spend, and local business support, proving grassroots has more than just health benefits.

How to Get Involved This Weekend

Mini & Junior Great North Runs : Registration is closed for 2025, but spectating is free and hugely rewarding. Bring the kids to watch and consider signing up early for 2026.

Croft Circuit BRSCC Weekend : Tickets available online and at the gate. Families welcome, with displays and paddock access.

parkrun : Simply register online once and turn up. No cost, no barriers — just bring a barcode and your trainers.

Local Clubs: Search for athletics clubs near you (Sedgefield, Sunderland Harriers, Gateshead Harriers). Most offer trial sessions.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next in North East Grassroots Sport?

The region’s sporting calendar is packed beyond this weekend. Upcoming highlights include:

Altra Kielder Marathon Weekend (October 2025) – trail running in one of the UK’s most scenic locations.

School and community football leagues restarting in September.

Local rugby union fixtures as the grassroots season kicks off.

Grassroots isn’t just a one-off — it’s a year-round opportunity to get active.

Conclusion: A Weekend of Participation, Pride & Passion

This weekend, the North East of England shows why it’s one of the UK’s true sporting heartlands. From children dashing along the Quayside, to runners in Stewart Park, to club racers at Croft, the message is clear: grassroots sport is thriving.

It’s about more than medals and records — it’s about belonging, joy, and the power of community through sport.

So whether you’re pulling on your trainers, polishing your MG, or clapping from the sidelines, take pride in being part of it. Grassroots sport is the North East at its very best.