Green light for third phase of Morpeth homes

Plans for a third and final phase of homes on a former hospital site in Morpeth, have been given the green light.

The plans will see a further 94 properties and an 84 bed Extra Care scheme developed at the King Edwards Park development, just off Dark Lane in the town – the site formerly home to the old Saint George’s Hospital.

The circa £60M final phase – which will be delivered by construction and regeneration specialist Countryside Partnerships North East, part of the Vistry Group, in partnership with Home Group and Karbon Homes – will follow two successful phases on the overall £131M project, which have already seen 154 homes built since work began, back in 2015.

The 94 open market sale properties – which will be available through Vistry Group’s home sales brand, Linden Homes – will include 62 two, three, four and five bedroomed houses and 32 two bedroomed apartments, to be located on what was formerly the superintendent’s house at the old hospital. These have been sympathetically designed to represent the grandeur and style of the old building.

An Extra Care scheme will also be developed on the site, delivered in partnership with northern housing association Karbon Homes. The Extra Care scheme will include 84 new homes consisting of a mix of one and two-bed apartments, a number of which will be designed for people with dementia and two apartments suitable for bariatric care.

With 24/7 care available on site – provided in partnership between Karbon and Northumberland County Council -the new scheme will create housing and care for residents with differing levels of care and support needs to live well and independently.

The scheme aims to create community links and will include a café that will be open to both residents and the wider community.

Plans for the retention of the old water tower have also been agreed. This will continue to overlook and provide a focal point in an area earmarked for public, open green space. Countryside also intends to install information boards within this area, explaining the historic use of the site. The development will also generate an increase in local biodiversity through new habitat creation on a field close to the site.

Work on this phase is expected to begin in Spring next year with the first activity focusing on the demolition of the existing buildings and the delivery of the extra-care.

All three phases of the project are being developed through Countryside Partnerships North East’s joint venture with Home Group – called Evolution Morpeth LLP.

Dave Brown, Managing Director, Countryside Partnerships North East, said: “We are happy to have received committee approval for a third phase of high-quality housing at King Edwards Park and look forward to building on the success of our initial two phases of work in Morpeth. This will continue the regeneration of the old hospital, demolishing the remaining semi-derelict buildings to create a mix of properties, including homes suitable for first time buyers, larger families and apartments for sale.

“The creation of the scheme will also provide much needed housing for local people with a care need whilst delivering open green and community spaces for local residents and the general public to enjoy.”

Zoey Hawthorne, Assistant Director, Development Delivery, Karbon Homes, said: “It’s great news that we’ve received the go ahead from planners to take this exciting project forward. Our Extra Care scheme will help meet the demand for specialist housing in the local authority area, ensuring local people have access to modern, high-quality and affordable housing that provides them with the levels of care and support they need to continue living independently.”

The Extra Care portion of the scheme is to be part-funded by Homes England, through Karbon’s Strategic Partnership with the Government’s housing delivery agency.

The strategic partnership has provided Karbon with funding to deliver 2,200 new affordable homes across the North East and Yorkshire over the next few years, 10% of which has been dedicated to the development of new homes for people requiring additional support needs.

Northumberland County Councillor Wendy Pattison, Portfolio Holder for Caring for Adults, said: “I’m delighted the extra care development at St Georges has now gained planning approval.

“We are committed to ensuring that high quality accommodation with care and support is available for older and vulnerable people where they choose to live.

“This means developing a range of different housing options across Northumberland that will meet the changing needs of our older population, including attractive housing with dementia-friendly design built in, bungalows and age-appropriate apartment accommodation, in suitable locations. This development is a welcome step towards achieving this aim.”

Countryside Partnerships North East is currently active on 12 construction sites around the North East region with a gross development value of just over £440 million and is working with eight housing associations and seven local authorities.

*Picture caption: An artist’s impression of parts of the new scheme.