Greggs has reappointed retail marketing and branded payments provider Redu Retail to lead its Corporate Gift Card provision. The agreement marks the continuation of a collaborative partnership intended to facilitate further growth for the UK’s leading bakery food on-the-go retailer.

The announcement of the multi-year contract extension builds on the established, long-standing relationship between the north east based companies, which started in 2018, when Redu Retail introduced Greggs to the B2B marketplace by launching their Corporate Gift Card programme.

Since then, Redu Retail has enabled Greggs to become an established major player in the B2B gifting sector through their gift cards, e-gifts and product codes.

The technology developed by Redu Retail provides an end-to-end solution that fulfils and distributes branded payments across multiple channels.

Commenting on their partnership with Redu Retail, Abby Hughes, Business to Business Manager at Greggs, said: “Since working with Redu Retail over the past 3 years, our B2B gifting channel has gone from strength to strength. We see them as an extension to our B2B team and they support and they support us with industry leading technology. We look forward to continuing to work with Redu to reach our gifting and business objectives.”

Despite unprecedented challenges in the retail sector with the effects of the global pandemic, their joint efforts have resulted in a sizeable increase in sales this year.

Alexis Matheson, Head of Redu Retail, said “We are very pleased to extend our very successful relationship with Greggs to facilitate and expand their Corporate Gift Card offering. Our industry leading technology and multichannel approach has enabled us to provide both Greggs and their B2B customers with a seamless experience.



This is a very significant partnership for Redu Retail as we continue to expand our future growth ambitions. We will continue to work with retail partners to drive sales, engage with new markets and promote branded payment solutions as a marketing tool that can drive additional revenue streams.”