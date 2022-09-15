Tutoring offers several benefits to students. It helps boost students’ confidence, strengthen their comprehension of subjects, and build essential learning skills. The activity gives students personalised attention that is impossible to achieve in a regular classroom. Thus, students who are struggling to keep up can focus, while those who are achievers receive more challenges. It can keep students on track with their learning during school breaks. Tutorial classes can be individual or group, and they share several benefits that are similar.

Benefits of individual and group tutoring

1. Attention to students

With one-to-one teaching, it allows the tutor to give more time to the student. For example, the teacher’s attention is divided if the class has about 25 students. But some lessons are more effective if other students are in the class, such as language classes.

Furthermore, if the class comprises a small group, the tutor’s attention will not be as divided. It depends on the structure of the tutorial class, too. A tutor can devote more time to struggling students. The lessons are pitched to the students’ level with an excellent system, like what you will get from the Oxford Tutorial College. It will still help the students to achieve their highest potential.

2. Online or blended

In the current situation, most schools offer online or blended tutorials, making it easier for students to attend. Likewise, aside from one-to-one tutorials, many schools provide small group tutorials, comprising up to five students only, to ensure that the tutors can spend more time with each student. In addition, since the tutorial schools assess the students, participants in a group class are well-matched.

3. Moral support

A student attending a tutorial class on their own can only rely on their parents or tutor for moral support. But with a small group, one can get additional moral support from classmates. Moreover, they will not feel intimidated by a tutor who can do things they find difficult to accomplish.

4. Builds confidence

Group tuition builds the confidence of individual students because they work alongside their peers with almost the same level of skills and capabilities. The tutor can prevent them from competing against each other. Likewise, they gain confidence from the knowledge that they are not the only ones struggling.

5. There is less pressure

In a one-to-one environment, it is just the tutor and the student. Here, the tutor’s focus is solely on the student. While it can boost confidence, it can likewise intimidate the student. In a small group tutorial, the tutor also focuses on each student. But since there are more people in the class, each student receives a short break and has some time to absorb the lesson before participating or contributing to the activity or task. In effect, they feel less pressure.

You cannot discount that some students do well independently while others perform better in a group. Of course, both styles have individual and similar benefits. The more important thing is to know if an individual or small group tutorial is the right option for you.