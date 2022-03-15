‘Grow How’ to Know How

Free demonstrations relaunch at Dobbies’ Morpeth store

The UK’s leading garden centre retailer, Dobbies, relaunches its highly requested free in-store ‘Grow How’ demonstrations, taking place on the first Saturday of every month in its Morpeth store.

Available in Morpeth, Grow How offers customers an interactive opportunity to learn from Dobbies’ horticultural experts and finesse their gardening skills. Encouraging the nation to be more green, sessions will cover sustainability and growing your own, working with the seasons to maximise your outdoor space, no matter how big or small, and how to create sought-after landscapes.

Dobbies’ Grow How educational sessions are built to be flexible, fun and interactive, taking around 10-15 minutes. Customers in Morpeth can look forward to a live demonstration with a Dobbies’ horticulture expert and an ask the expert section, where the floor will open to relevant questions.

Sarah Murray, Dobbies’ Partnership and Events Manager said: “We couldn’t be more excited that Grow How is relaunching in our Morpeth store next month. We’d encourage customers to take advantage of our free expert advice in-store and hopefully learn something new about how to make their green space bloom.”

Marcus Eyles, Dobbies’ Horticultural Director said: “Our team of horticultural experts across the UK thoroughly enjoyed hosting these relaxed ‘how to’ sessions in previous years and we can’t wait to get our gardening gloves back on for this interactive and popular experience. We would encourage anyone in Morpeth, no matter their gardening experience, to come along and give these sessions a go – we’ll provide tips and recommendations to ensure you can make the most of your outside space, whether you have a window sill or sprawling lawn.”

The demonstrations will take place in Dobbies’ Morpeth store on the first Saturday of each month at 10:30am.

Topics for March-September are detailed below, but may be subject to change depending on customer feedback: