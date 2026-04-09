GROWTH AND CLIENT WINS MARK YEAR TEN FOR AWARD-WINNING AGENCY

An award-winning marketing agency in Newcastle is celebrating its 10th year with significant team growth and major client wins.

With a main hub in Newcastle and a presence around the country, Route Agency is marking its milestone anniversary by expanding its team and client base.

This strategic growth has been driven by a series of new client wins, including Merry Hill shopping centre, the Federation of Master Builders, and Tyneside Home Improvements, further strengthening Route’s established, award-winning portfolio.

Speaking on the milestone anniversary, co-founder and managing director, Darren Davidson, said: “We’re entering our tenth year in a strong position. From starting out together with my co-founder, Ben Dascombe, to building a 23-strong team, we’re incredibly proud of what we’ve created at Route.

“The marketing sector is changing exponentially, and we pride ourselves on remaining at the forefront of that change, bringing both up-to-date technical expertise and experience across multiple sectors. Our capabilities across the entire marketing mix mean we can support clients of all types and sizes, helping them navigate change within a fragmented marketing landscape, make the right decisions and ensure they get maximum impact for their investment.”

Recent client wins complement an expansive client profile, which includes national organisations such as First Bus, The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), Darlington Building Society and Environment Bank. This reflects the agency’s experience across the commercial, financial, transport, and built-environment sectors.

Co-founder, Ben Dascombe, continued: “We wouldn’t be able to attract and retain such high-profile clients without the strength of our team. That’s why building a culture where talented people can thrive has always been central to our growth.

“Recently, we’ve promoted long-standing team member Kane Elgey to Account Director, and Sophie Tuck to Account Manager in recognition of their personal and professional development, and the contribution they’ve made to the business. They form part of a skilled workforce, which really reflects the depth of capability we’ve developed over the past decade.”

The agency’s continued momentum has also been recognised by recent award wins at both the Prolific North Awards and the Northern Digital Awards, and most recently, the UK Paid Media Awards.

Davidson finished: “As we move into our next chapter, our priority is sustainable growth and continued investment in new talent.”





