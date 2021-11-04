A team of financial experts from Newcastle-based wealth management and property lending firm, Tier One Capital, have completed the gruelling 137-mile Coast to Coast (C2C) cycle challenge between Cumbria and Tyneside and in the process raised more than £2,500 for Sport Newcastle.

The C2C cycle challenge is the UK’s most popular cycle challenge and runs between the Irish Sea and North Sea, passing through the northern Lake District before climbing the Pennines and descending to the railway paths of County Durham.

The money raised will go to Sport Newcastle to help support the dreams and ambitions of North East sporting talent.

Ian McElroy, Chief Executive, Tier One Capital, said, “We have been a long-time supporter of Sport Newcastle and the great work it does supporting and encouraging grass-roots sport in the region. The C2C was an ideal way to further add to our corporate sponsorship contributions to Sport Newcastle, while also putting our own fitness to the test!

“We already provide funding for the charity’s scholarship programmes and support a variety of fundraising activities including the Sport Newcastle golf day, the annual Unsung Heroes Awards evening and the charity’s hugely popular annual awards dinner.

“Corporate social responsibility ​is a key part of our brand values, and we are delighted to have this opportunity to make a positive contribution to the area by supporting the work that Sport Newcastle do, in a region ​which we are all very passionate about.”

Sport Newcastle has been supporting athletes throughout the North East to higher levels of achievement for more than 50 years and is encouraging more local young people to enjoy and participate in grass roots sports.

Matthew Squires, Sport Newcastle Fundraising Chair, said, “This is a fantastic and kind gesture by the team at Tier One Capital. We are reliant on the generous support of local businesses, trusts and individuals and we simply couldn’t do the work we do with local sporting talent in the region without them.”

Mike Booth, Vice Chair at Sport Newcastle said: “Support from businesses is an essential part of our commitment to providing sporting opportunities for all. We are very pleased with the partnership commitment from Tier One Capital to support Sport Newcastle’s endeavours in the North East and to enable our emerging sports talent to reach their full potential.

“The last year has been difficult for everyone, including local charities like ours. Tier One Capital’s support will also allow us to award grants from our Covid Recovery fund to help sports clubs to return to some form of normality. Its continued support means a great deal to our charity.”