Grundfos volunteers transform academy’s memorial garden

A TEAM of volunteers from one of Sunderland’s largest employers has transformed a memorial garden at a city academy. Castletown-based pump manufacturer Grundfos started their special relationship with Portland Academy more than ten years ago. The academy provides education and life skills to students aged 11 to 19 who have severe, profound and multiple learning difficulties. Over the last few weeks, a team of dozen volunteers from different departments at Grundfos have been working with Portland students on a memorial garden at the academy which needed some care and attention. Grundfos allows employees to devote three days a year to charity or voluntary work, and a team was assembled to work on the garden, which is in memory of former students who have passed away. Portland’s Acting Headteacher Stephen Murphy explained: “Our young people have worked alongside the Grundfos team in projects in the school grounds involving painting, digging and tidying up. They’ve also worked on revitalising our memorial garden to stand as a beautiful, sensory space that honours those we have lost and provides an area where our young people can enjoy the outdoors. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to Grundfos for their generosity, hard work and commitment. This partnership has created a real buzz of excitement among our young people and colleagues and has had a really positive impact on our school community.” The Grundfos team worked with about 70 Portland students of all ages. Rebecca Ross, Assistant Headteacher at Portland, added: “The Grundfos team has been great with our students, and I know they’ve enjoyed their time at our school – as well as making a real difference in our school environment.” As well as helping transform the academy’s memorial, Grundfos has provided four Portland students with work experience at the Castletown plant. Rebecca explained: “Four of our young people have been going to work at Grundfos for a day a week for the past year. We have two students working in the staff canteen, one on reception and one on the manufacturing line. We’re very grateful for this opportunity for our students – such experiences can be hard for us to find, and the young people have enjoyed their time at Grundfos, as well as learning a great deal.” Robert Zare, 18, a Year 13 student at Portland said: “I’ve been working at the canteen, and I’ve loved it – helping to serve, clean and clear away.” He and fellow student Mario Kapura, 18, have also been working with the Grundfos garden volunteers. Mario said: “It’s been great working outside for a few hours. We’ve been weeding, tidying and clearing the paths.” Both Robert and Mario have recently completed their Duke of Edinburgh Silver Awards and are now working toward their Gold Awards through the academy. Catherine Attwell, HR Director at Grundfos, said: “We value our relationship with Portland Academy and our team has thoroughly enjoyed their time there. Our volunteering scheme was designed for exactly this sort of purpose – making a real difference. “We’ve also been delighted to have been able to support the academy by providing works experience opportunities for students at our manufacturing facility. We’ve enjoyed having the four students as part of our team and supporting their learning and development.” Last year Grundfos celebrated 50 years of being on Wearside – the company first opened a plant in Washington in 1973, before moving to its current Castletown site in 1980. The company now employs about 170 people in the city and more than 19,000 people globally – making it the world’s leading pump manufacturer.