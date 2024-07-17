MILLER HOMES SWAPS BRICKS FOR BASKETBALL …

ONE of the North East’s leading housebuilders has helped pave the way for a top basketball team to take part in their own sporting Euros.

Fresh from success at the Dublin Masters, in May, the FIMBA GB Women Over 55s Basketball Team set their sights on the European Masters – one of the sport’s most prestigious competitions.

And thanks to support from Miller Homes North East, the 12-strong team were not only able to take part in the international tournament, but made it all the way to the quarter finals.

The team was one of several groups, organisations and charities across the region to benefit from a Miller Homes Community Fund grant, receiving £1,000 towards the purchase of new kit.

And team captain Pam Donnelly, from Roker, Sunderland, said: “The grant and the special new warm up tops we were able to buy with it, really made all the difference to us.

“We have to fund everything – from our kit to our travel and accommodation – ourselves and so we are always grateful for any help we receive.

“But Miller Homes didn’t just award us money, they have backed us all the way through the European Championships and it was great knowing they were cheering us on.”

Miller Homes introduced its Community Fund in 2022 to help grassroots projects linked to education, wellbeing, the environment and sport across the North East.

Good causes, groups and organisations across the North East can apply for awards of up to £2000. Since its launch, the Community Fund has awarded £20,000 in the region during four rounds of funding.

Whitley Lodge Under 5s, a non-profit making, pre-school community playgroup at Whitley Bay and 1409 (Consett) Squadron ATC – a Royal Air Force Air Cadets Squadron in Consett, County Durham – each received £1000.

In addition, Northumbria Health Care National Health Service Trust Charity received a grant of £2000.

Miller Homes is currently developing 10 sites across the North East, from Seaham in County Durham to Bedlington.

Regional Operations Director, Ryan Lincoln, said: “The Community Fund demonstrates just how much we value shaping better places that help people and communities to grow and prosper.

“The women on the FIMBA GB Women Over 55s Basketball Team are great role models in terms of wellbeing, fitness and team spirit and absolute proof that age need be no barrier to sporting achievement.”

A second round of funding will open for applications later this year. Full details of the Community Fund can be found at www.millerhomes.co.uk/corporate/community-fund.