Gutiérrez and Moreno continue their adventure with the Dacia Sandriders

Spaniards Cristina Gutiérrez and Pablo Moreno continue their rally-raid adventure with The Dacia Sandriders

The duo will compete in the 2026 and 2027 Dakar Rally, as well as several rounds of the 2026 World Rally-Raid Championship

Team principal Tiphanie Isnard said: “It’s the logical and natural continuity of the work they have done in races and in development”

The Dacia Sandriders is delighted to count on the skills of driver Cristina Gutiérrez and navigator, Pablo Moreno, up to and including the 2027 Dakar Rally as it continues its pursuit of further success in the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).

What represents a significant boost for The Dacia Sandriders, follows the team’s capture of a third W2RC podium in four attempts – and its second of the current season – on last week’s South African Safari Rally.

The agreement to extend with Gutiérrez and Moreno covers the 2026 Dakar Rally, two additional W2RC races that same year, including the Rallye du Maroc* and the 2027 Dakar Rally.

Tiphanie Isnard, team principal for The Dacia Sandriders, said: “All of us at The Dacia Sandriders are really delighted that we will continue our collaboration with Cristina and Pablo. It’s the logical and natural continuity of the work they have done in the races and in development. As a crew, they are performing very well and always inspire the team because they never give up and always work so hard. They have performed an important role in building team spirit with other crews and the entire team, as well as helping and supporting everyone whenever they can. They are still in a progressive phase of their careers, but it’s a privilege that we will continue to support their progression, which is already very positive.”

Cristina Gutiérrez added: “To be able to extend our contracts with The Dacia Sandriders is one of the biggest moments of my career, just like it was when I first signed for the team. To have the possibility to continue with The Dacia Sandriders gives a really good feeling because the team gives us a lot of confidence to develop and improve. We are super happy to be part of a team that includes two legends of the sport, Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb, and we will try to do our best, as always. We want to make history with Dacia by helping the team to achieve the dream of winning the Dakar. It’s also our dream, so we will be very focussed on this programme with this special team.”

Pablo Moreno said: “It’s super news for us to be able to continue the adventure with The Dacia Sandriders, a team that feels like a family. It was a dream for us to join the team and to be able to continue together the project means a lot. We will bring everything we can to the project. For sure, our goal is to win the Dakar Rally with The Dacia Sandriders. We will give our very best to try reach that goal.”

WHEN GUTIÉRREZ AND MORENO BECAME DAKAR RALLY HEROES FOR THE DACIA SANDRIDERS

During their first Dakar Rally in the T1+ category, Cristina and Moreno delivered four top 10 stage results, including a brilliant fifth place on Stage 1 and the sixth fastest time on Stage 10.

After an early setback on Stage 2, they shifted their focus to the team, stepping in multiple times to assist their fellow teammates and contribute to the overall team effort.

That teamwork was particularly notable on Stage 4. Having helped Nasser Al-Attiyah and Édouard Boulanger continue after their Dacia Sandrider suffered a suspension failure caused by the punishing terrain, both Gutiérrez and Moreno came to the rescue again at the overnight halt in AlUla following the completion of the first Marathon Stage.

With Marathon Stage rules preventing outside assistance, apart from help provided by other competing crews, Moreno, a qualified mechanic, worked with The Dacia Sandriders’ T5 crew to swap the gearboxes of both cars ready for Stage 5.

Gutiérrez and Moreno had earlier helped Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin with spare parts and a replacement tyre following their roll that occurred on Stage 3 and also when an electrical issue struck Loeb and Lurquin’s Dacia Sandrider on Stage 2.

Next up for our Spanish crew, the BP Ultimate Rally Raid Portugal, round four of the 2025 FIA World Rally-Raid Championship, taking place from 22 to 28 September. Cristina and Pablo will be back behind the wheel for the Dacia Sandrider, carrying number 212 on the doors.