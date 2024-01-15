Hagerty Hill Climb returns to Shelsley Walsh Saturday 11th May

Hagerty Hill Climb offers a day of motorsport for experts and beginners

Timed runs offered in a non-competitive environment

All types of vehicles are welcome – driver tickets priced at £135

Spectator tickets for the event start at just £25

Overnight camping available on Friday 10 th May

All vehicles welcome, from racers to road cars

Booking information can be found here

Oxfordshire: 20th November 2023

Hagerty, an automotive lifestyle brand and leading specialist insurance provider, announces the return of its Hagerty Hill Climb event, taking place at Shelsley Walsh on Saturday 11th May.

Hill Climbing is one of Britain’s oldest forms of motorsport and Shelsley Walsh is regarded as one of the best hill climb venues in the world. Set in the stunning Worcestershire hills it opened in 1905, and has held events continuously since then, only pausing for World War II and the COVID 19 pandemic. Over the years, 1000s of cars have competed at Shelsley Walsh, with drivers such as Stirling Moss having tried their luck on the course. The fastest time was recorded in 2021 when Sean Gould completed the 1000-yard (910m) course in just 22.37 seconds.

Unlike a track day, hill climbing offers the perfect way to enjoy motorsport at your own pace. Cars are released onto the course individually, and while every run is timed, the entire event is non-competitive, with the aim being inclusive fun for all whatever you drive. This format creates a fun and welcoming event for all types of driver and all types of vehicle, presenting a great way for enthusiasts to sample motorsport in a safe environment.

The Hagerty Hill Climb offers a wonderful opportunity for spectators too, with great food and drink options, a wide choice of viewing areas and a plethora of great cars running up the hill. In addition, the paddock areas are free to walk around allowing spectators the chance to get up close to the 160 road and racing cars expected to take part, with a great mix of vehicles ranging from vintage speed machines to the latest sports cars.

Drivers can take part for just £135, a price which guarantees at least 3 hillclimb runs as well as complimentary food and drink throughout the day. After a morning briefing, cars are allocated into groups, with runs taking place continuously throughout the day on a group-by-group basis. Spectator tickets are priced at just £25 per car, not per person, offering great value for families and friends who travel together.

Hagerty International Managing Director said “Hagerty welcomes all types of enthusiast, and our Hill Climb event is a great example of that. Whatever you drive, be it a priceless Italian supercar, ex-racer or the family hatchback, everyone is welcome to enjoy participating in motorsport at this most historic of venues. Of course, Hagerty is also able to insure cars for a day of hill climbing should owners want additional peace of mind before signing up to take part.”

The 2024 Hagerty Hill Climb starts at 8.30am, with the first runs starting at 9.00am. Overnight camping is available at Shelsley Walsh for the night of Friday10th May, charged at £30 per pitch.

Participants wishing to enquire about Hagerty’s Motorsport day insurance can reach a specialist here.

Tickets for the event and camping are strictly limited – click here to book.

Media accreditation (including a limited number of guest hill climb runs) available on request