Honda Civic e:HEV is Best Medium Family Car at Parkers New Car Awards

- Honda Civic e:HEV wins Best Medium Family Car at the Parkers New Car Awards 2024
- Civic e:HEV praised for its fuel economy and safety features
For the second time running, Parkers has recognised the Honda Civic e:HEV in its list of winners at the annual New Car Awards. The Civic e:HEV has retained the title as ‘Best Medium Family Car’ for 2024, following victory in the category last year.
The Civic, now in its 11th generation, is a dynamic, self-charging, full hybrid hatchback that has advanced in both comfort and drivability during its 50 years of production. The world-renowned hatchback continues to offer practicality for family use, along with sporty design and efficiency with its new intelligent hybrid technology.
Keith Adams, Editor at Parkers commented: “The Honda Civic e:HEV was the Parkers New Car of The Year winner in 2023, and triumphs again in the Best Medium Family Car category for its excellent fuel economy, impressive safety features and brilliant practicality.
It’s a reflection of just how effective the Japanese firm’s hybrid system is, proving you don’t need to plug in to get great efficiency and low running costs. In short, the Honda Civic is an outstanding winner for the Mother & Baby Best Medium Family Car award – and we think you’ll agree, too.”
Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile at Honda UK commented: “We are delighted that Parkers has once more acknowledged the Honda Civic e:HEV as the leading contender in its category. This reinforces the model’s enduring legacy of efficiency, forward-thinking design, and remarkable practicality that caters to a wide range of buyers.”
The Civic e:HEV is priced from £34,995.00 OTR. To find out more about the Honda Civic e:HEV, visit https://www.honda.co.uk/cars/new/civic-hybrid/overview.html