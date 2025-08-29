Hagerty launches new products for new generation of enthusiast

Hagerty launches new policy for younger drivers helping them become the enthusiasts of the future

Young drivers can now insure their classic when aged 21

Hagerty already caters for a new generation of enthusiast with its shows, events and membership offerings

An everyday vehicle is no longer required to insure a classic for the majority of enthusiasts

New products available now in partnership with Aviva

Bicester Motion: 28th August 2025

Hagerty is well known for its inclusive events that cater for every age group, including the extremely popular Festival of the Unexceptional. Its unique Hagerty Drivers Club provides an engaging automotive social calendar and now Hagerty continues its support of younger classic vehicle enthusiasts with two very special product launches.

With immediate effect Hagerty can now insure younger UK classic car drivers from the age of just 21. Importantly, any collector or specialist vehicle produced prior to 2010 will now also qualify as an eligible classic vehicle, allowing the use of many usable modern classics.

In addition, Hagerty can now insure a classic vehicle as an everyday driver and, again, collector and specialist vehicles over 15 years old will be eligible. The main driver has to be at least 25 years of age to qualify.

Hagerty International Managing Director Mark Roper said; “The type of cars we now class as a classic is changing, as is the age demographic of owners and collectors. Whether it is the sale of a modern classic supercar at Villa d’Este, or the arrival of a rare hatchback at the Festival of the Unexceptional, the chances are the owners of these vehicles are now younger than ever before.”

With that shift in demographic, a change in the desired use of the car has also evolved explains Roper.

“Today a classic car owner is spoilt for choice with car shows, gatherings and events, as well as cars and coffee venues like our own Hagerty Clubhouse at Bicester Motion, all of which means owners want to drive their cars more often. Also, as many of us now work from home, many choose to run a classic car as a regular driver as annual mileage is reduced. I am delighted to launch these two new Hagerty products to show our continued support of a new generation of classic car enthusiasts and a new way of owning them.”

Underwritten by Aviva, the new policy options are available immediately. Drivers aged 21 must have another vehicle for everyday use to qualify and must have held a full driving licence for three years or more. Classic vehicle daily driver policies are limited to 5,000 miles per annum with varying levels of cover available

For more information visit Hagerty.co.uk