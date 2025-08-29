  • Sat. Aug 30th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Motoring Retail

Hagerty launches new products for new generation of enthusiast

Byadmin

Aug 29, 2025 #Aviva Hagerty partnership 2025, #Bicester Motion Hagerty Clubhouse, #classic car insurance for young enthusiasts, #Festival of the Unexceptional Hagerty, #Hagerty classic car insurance 21 year olds, #Hagerty modern classic insurance UK, #insure a classic car as daily driver, #modern classic daily driver policy UK
  • Hagerty launches new policy for younger drivers helping them become the enthusiasts of the future
  • Young drivers can now insure their classic when aged 21
  • Hagerty already caters for a new generation of enthusiast with its shows, events and membership offerings 
  • An everyday vehicle is no longer required to insure a classic for the majority of enthusiasts
  • New products available now in partnership with Aviva

Bicester Motion: 28th August 2025
Hagerty is well known for its inclusive events that cater for every age group, including the extremely popular Festival of the Unexceptional. Its unique Hagerty Drivers Club provides an engaging automotive social calendar and now Hagerty continues its support of younger classic vehicle enthusiasts with two very special product launches.

With immediate effect Hagerty can now insure younger UK classic car drivers from the age of just 21. Importantly, any collector or specialist vehicle produced prior to 2010 will now also qualify as an eligible classic vehicle, allowing the use of many usable modern classics.

In addition, Hagerty can now insure a classic vehicle as an everyday driver and, again, collector and specialist vehicles over 15 years old will be eligible. The main driver has to be at least 25 years of age to qualify.

Hagerty International Managing Director Mark Roper said; “The type of cars we now class as a classic is changing, as is the age demographic of owners and collectors. Whether it is the sale of a modern classic supercar at Villa d’Este, or the arrival of a rare hatchback at the Festival of the Unexceptional, the chances are the owners of these vehicles are now younger than ever before.”

With that shift in demographic, a change in the desired use of the car has also evolved explains Roper.

Today a classic car owner is spoilt for choice with car shows, gatherings and events, as well as cars and coffee venues like our own Hagerty Clubhouse at Bicester Motion, all of which means owners want to drive their cars more often. Also, as many of us now work from home, many choose to run a classic car as a regular driver as annual mileage is reduced. I am delighted to launch these two new Hagerty products to show our continued support of a new generation of classic car enthusiasts and a new way of owning them.”

Underwritten by Aviva, the new policy options are available immediately. Drivers aged 21 must have another vehicle for everyday use to qualify and must have held a full driving licence for three years or more. Classic vehicle daily driver policies are limited to 5,000 miles per annum with varying levels of cover available

For more information visit Hagerty.co.uk

By admin

Related Post

Motoring Retail
Mazda MX-5 – the world’s best-selling convertible
Aug 29, 2025 admin
Motoring Retail
VWCV celebrates 20 years of the California Beach
Aug 29, 2025 admin
Motoring North East News
Hagerty’s RADwood UK brings 80s and 90s cool to Bicester
Aug 29, 2025 admin

You missed

Motoring Retail
Motoring Retail
Motoring Retail
Property