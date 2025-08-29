Mazda MX-5 – the world’s best-selling convertible

The Mazda MX-5 has long-held the record of being the world’s best-selling two-seat roadster.

In 2024 it was also the world’s best-selling convertible^ – outselling every open-top rival of all types.

When it comes to the UK market, the MX-5 is Britain’s most popular affordable open-top sports car.

The Mazda MX-5 has long held the record for being the world’s best-selling two-seater sports car – it took this accolade way back in 2000 – and 25 years later its position as the two-seater roadster with the biggest cumulative volume is unrivalled. Across four generations, since 1989 total global MX-5 cumulative sales currently stands at over 1.2million cars – with 1,256,158* produced at Mazda’s Ujina plant in Hiroshima to date.

In a global market where the number of convertible and sports car models are reducing, the MX-5 now stands out even more as the epitome of lightweight, driver-focused, open-air driving fun. In fact, data from Jato has highlighted that in 2024 the MX-5 was the world’s best-selling convertible^ of any kind. Global sales of 27,669 meant it out-sold all cabriolet rivals across the globe – a trend continuing in 2025.

In the UK, SMMT data highlights that the MX-5 is Britain’s best-selling two-seater roadster and ranks second in overall convertible sales. Total MX-5 sales in the UK now stand at over 135,000 so the place the MX-5 holds in the hearts of UK sports car fans is clear. With the fourth-generation car having made its debut in 2015, total UK sales of the Mk4 MX-5 are now approaching 30,000 cars, and to date, 859 MX-5s have been delivered in the UK during 2025, making it the UK’s best-selling sports car outside of luxury offerings the Porsche Cayman and Porsche 911.

With a choice of fabric roof Roadster or RF Retractable Fastback hard-roof models, the MX-5 also offers unrivalled choice in the style of open-air motoring customers want. And with just 22 per cent of cars sold in the UK now coming with a manual gearbox, the MX-5s famed six-speed gearbox is another key attribute to its unrivalled driver engagement.

To celebrate the MX-5s popularity and success in the UK, from the 26th August to 24th September the Mazda UK Heritage Fleet 30th Anniversary MX-5 will be on display in the Society of Motor Manufacturers’ and Traders (SMMT) headquarters showroom in the heart of London. An appropriate tribute to a car that was originally inspired by the world-renowned British roadsters of the 1960s, was tested on UK roads in prototype form and across all four generations, has remained hugely popular with UK sports car and convertible fans.

Today, the eight-model range features four Roadster and four RF models and a choice of Prime-Line, Exclusive-Line and Homura trim grades. Prime-Line cars are powered by the 132ps 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G engine, while Exclusive-Line can be chosen with either the 1.5-litre or the 184ps 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G engine. The range-topping Homura is exclusively matched to the 184ps unit. And like the rest of Mazda’s range, any MX-5s registered from the 1st September 2025 will benefit from a full six-year 100,000-mile manufacturer warranty.

Over more than three decades and across four generations, the Mazda MX-5 has always been the benchmark pure lightweight sports car with driver engagement at the centre of its appeal. This Jinba Ittai philosophy – of driver and machine working in perfect harmony – is at the heart of every Mazda, none more so than the Mazda MX-5. The latest Mazda MX-5 continues to deliver pure open-top driving pleasure while retaining its core values of agility, lightweight and finely balanced handling.

Commenting on the Mazda MX-5’s continued popularity, Mazda UK Managing Director Jeremy Thomson said, “when it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the latest Mazda MX-5 we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy, one that stands out even more than ever, thanks to a market place that has seen many other lightweight driver’s cars and convertibles disappear from sale.”

Adding, “The MX-5 is Mazda’s brand icon and it embodies all that is great about our products. Mazda’s unceasing commitment to refining the vehicle over its 35-year history is highlighted by today’s MX-5, which continues to be an affordable, engaging, world-class sports car. It’s also worth noting that when the MX-5 launched in the UK in 1990 it cost £14,429 – that’s more than £35,000 when adjusted for inflation, so with today’s MX-5 starting at under £30,000 – it’s better value than ever.”

A further example of the MX-5s appeal to enthusiasts is that since its launch in the UK in 1990 there have been an amazing 56 special edition models sold here – adding to the wide choice of MX-5s in the used marketplace. Add in a huge awards cabinet of accolades from media around the globe, passionate owner’s clubs in hundreds of regions and smile-inducing use in grassroots motorsport in multiple countries and it’s easy to see how the MX-5 is not just the world’s best-selling convertible it can also claim to be added to the list of the world’s most loved sports cars.